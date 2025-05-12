Politics
Ukraine affirms that Russia is launching the drone dam in the midst of truce calls, discussions | Russia-Ukraine War News
The Ukrainian authorities say that the ceasefire proposals are ignored while new drone attacks damage the civil infrastructure.
Ukraine affirms that Russia has drawn more than 100 drones overnight despite the attempts of the Kievs allies for Moscow to start a 30-day ceasefire and the prospect of direct talks offered by Russia this week in Turkiyes Istanbul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the possibility that US President Donald Trumps Trumps on Monday on talks with Russia in Turkiye and said that he hoped that Russian chief Vladimir Putin will not escape the meeting. He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can indeed host [the] highest level meeting.
In his night video address, said Zelenskyy, Moscow remained silent all day concerning the direct meeting proposal. A very strange silence.
The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, declared earlier that Russia completely was unaware of a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and the European powers which were to have started on Monday,
The Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 55 of the 108 drones that Russia had launched for 11 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, Air Force said on a statement on Monday, the day the cease-fire offered by kyiv and its European allies to Russia were tobingin.
Attacks also included 30 simulator drones that were lost along the way without hitting anything, the Air Force said. Drones have been killed to the east, north, south and in the center of Ukraine, he added.
One person was injured and residential buildings were damaged in the southern Odesa region, said military administration. The attacks also damaged rail infrastructure and injured a train driver in the eastern Donetsk region.
The UKRZALIZNYTSIA National Ukrainian Railway Operator said the cease-fire proposals are ignored and that the enemy continues attacks on rail infrastructure.
Calls of ceasefire, proposal for direct talks
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin was serious to try to find peace during direct talks with Ukraine that he had proposed to Turkiye but could not say more about the talks after Kyiv asked Putin himself.
Sybiha, speaking in London at a meeting with several of its European counterparts, said that Russia continues to reject the complete and sustainable cease-fire offered to start on Monday. He insisted that Moscow intends to prolong the war instead of seeking peace.
During a visit to kyiv on Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom called on Russia to accept an unconditional cease-fire on Monday to allow peace talks, a proposal which, according to her, was supported by the United States.
Putin proposed direct negotiations to Ukraine on Sunday in Istanbul on Sunday without specifically tackling the European call but to criticize ultimatums and anti-Russian rhetoric.
We do not include that during these discussions, we can agree on a new ceasefire, added Putin.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Russia and Ukraine to come together as soon as possible to start a cease-fire before the talks offered in Istanbul.
Insisting on the fact that a ceasefire should first take effect, Zelenskyy later said that he would be ready to meet Putin in Turkiye but has not said if he would still attend if Russia refused the truce proposal.
Zelenskyys' response came after Trump said in an article on social networks that Ukraine should immediately accept Poutines proposal for direct talks.
European leaders, however, reacted with skepticism to the proposal of Poutines. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that he was just trying to buy time.
An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations, by definition, Macron told journalists when he left a train in the Polish city of Przemysl when he returned from Ukraine.
The Government of Germanys said on Monday that European countries will begin to prepare new sanctions against Russia unless it begins to respect the 30-day ceasefire by the end of the day.
European ministers meet in the United Kingdom for critical talks on the reparation of Russian aggression should announce new sanctions targeting those who support the invasion of Russia.
