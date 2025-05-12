4.6 The earthquake of magnitude strikes Pakistan near Sukkur; Speculation increases on a possible link with military activity





Earthquakes strikes near the Pakistani nuclear test areas in the middle of tensions with India; Seismologists confirm the tremors, but the missile link remains unbek. Learn more about Dynamite News

Update: May 12, 2025, 3:48 p.m.

Treatrice of magnitude 4.6 hits Pakistan (image source: Internet)

Sukkur: The reports of Dynamite News correspondents indicate an earthquake in Pakistan measured with an amplitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.

This earthquake occurred in the regions of Kota and Sukkur in Pakistan. In the past few days, earthquakes have permanently felt in Pakistan, and now a new earthquake has come.

Some people also wonder if the earthquake tremor is caused by the fall of the missile or not, because Pakistan has recently undergone damage from the Indian missiles, and the sounds of the explosions had reached the headquarters of the Pakistani army.

Therefore, the question wonders if there can be a link between the earthquake and missile attacks.

Apart from that, the Pakistan seismology department confirmed this earthquake and said that the epicenter of the earthquake was around Kota and Sukkur in Pakistan, which are the targeted areas earlier by the Indian Air Force.

Military activities were also seen in these areas earlier. Interestingly, earthquakes came before the press conference.

This can be a coincidence, but it is a question of concern for Pakistan, because continuous earthquakes and Indian attacks create tensions.

It has also been reported in connection with this earthquake that Pakistan's nuclear tests are also found in the same area, and some people speculate that due to the epicenter of the earthquake, there could be a military or technical activity in this area. However, this is completely speculative and must be clearly verified.

Pakistan has experienced continuous earthquakes for three days, and with this, the military activities of India have made the situation more tense for Pakistan. Now it remains to be seen how Pakistan deals with this situation and if such incidents in the future can be linked to military attacks in India.

Meanwhile, an important meeting took place with the heads of the three armies of the Prime Minister's residence, which ended some time ago.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defense Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan, the heads of the three armies, the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, the Foreign Affairs Secretary, the Gross Head and the IB director were also present at this meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynamitenews.com/international/4-6-magnitude-earthquake-hits-pakistan-near-sukkur-speculations-rise-over-possible-link-to-military-activity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos