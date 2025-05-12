Indias Modi says that the fighting has only paused in the wake of a conflict with Pakistan | India-Pakistan Tensions News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India was only waiting for his military action against Pakistan in his first speech to the nation since a cease-fire following a fierce military confrontation last week which threatened a fifth total war between nuclear armed neighbors.

Speaking on Wednesday, the ultra -nationalist Hindu chief told New Delhi that his government would not distinguish between governments that support terrorism and terrorist groups. He said India would retaliate according to his own conditions if there is a future terrorist attack on the country.

The Indian army launched several missile attacks targeting sites in Pakistan and Kashmir administered by Pakistan on May 6, saying that it had hit a terrorist infrastructure.

Pakistan rejected this assertion.

Pakistan has chosen to attack India rather than fighting terrorism, said Modi, saying that its country will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

We will monitor each stage of Pakistan, added Modi, saying that it is not a time of war either, but it is not a time of terrorism either.

Turning to the Industry Water Treaty with Pakistan, Modi said that terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.

The Treaty, negotiated by the World Bank, has long survived several crises between the two competitors. However, India's recent decision to stop the water flow signals a net diplomatic change, using water on which Pakistan is based for agricultural and civil ends as a leverage.

The Pakistan Minister of Finance said on Monday in an interview with the Reuters news agency that the Industrial Water Treaty, unilaterally suspended by India, was to be returned where he was.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that helping to negotiate the ceasefire, his administration had prevented a nuclear conflict.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack tourists on April 22 in the cashmere administered by the Inpahalgamian Indians, during which 26 people were killed an accusation that Pakistan deny firmly.

According to their partial charges, the fighting since last week killed around 60 civilians on both sides.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers to examine the ceasefire

India and the best military commanders of the Pakistans were to revisit a cease-fire agreement recently negotiated on Monday evening.

The Indian army pointed out a calm night earlier, as the authorities said that the night passed peacefully through the disputed cashmere and the international border, without any new incident.

A senior Indian defense official confirmed that the talks, initially scheduled for noon, time, had been pushed later in the day. Discussions, according to analysts, will probably focus on technical details to prevent future thrusts rather than long -term policy.

Abdul Basit, a specialist in South Asia at the Singapores S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the aim of the exchange was to establish clear lines and avoid false steps.

The objective is to avoid any calculation error, because at the moment, a spark could quickly evolve towards a nuclear disaster, Batta to the AFP news agency.

The peak of hostilities has marked the most serious confrontation between nuclear neighbors since their last conflict declared in 1999.

While tensions were cooling, the Indian authorities reopened on Monday 32 airports that had been closed due to the fighting.

The two parties claim victory

Civilians in cashmere have suffered the most from the cross fires.

The military leaders of the two countries spent on Sunday delivering sharp information sessions, each claiming that they had won while promising to remember.

We have held the promise we made to our people, said the Pakistan military spokesperson, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, describing the recent operation as a success on the battlefield.

Air vice-marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed added that Pakistan had restored deterrence and neutralized key threats.

The lieutenant-general of Indias, Rajiv Ghai, insisted that his country had shown immense restraint, but warned: any threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of our citizens will be greeted by a decisive force.

The two nations remain on alert despite the temporary calm, while the world looks at signs of a sustainable de -escalation or a reign of hostilities.