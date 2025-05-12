Polri hopes that the case of student ITB even feminine and jokowi will be learning





Karo Penmas Polri Public Relations Division Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. Photo: metrotvnews.com/siti yona hukmana

Jakarta: The national police hopes that the arrest and detention of SSS, a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) becomes the learning of all parties. The SSS was arrested after having made the same President Prabowo Sui -Bianto and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “This is surely part of the concept of self or self that we then see in the development of two positive and negative parts that we must very well understand the development of technology,” the journalists the Division of Public Relations of the National Police of the National Police of the Trunoyudo Wisnu Anduiko National Police Cited Cited Monday, May 12, 2025. This was transmitted by Trunoyudo after suspending the detention of the SSS on Sunday evening May 11, 2025. Student The Faculty of Art and Design (FSRD) is now free from behind bars. Trunoyudo made sure that the suspect's suspension was in accordance with the procedures. “Of course, we believe that this process is based on procedural, proportional and professional processes and of course also of the legal team still accompanying in this case also to provide responsibility, objectivity and transparency,” said Trunoyudo. Trunoyudo made sure that the SSS suspect's state is healthy. In fact, when the release was also accompanied by family and legal advice. “Regarding the development of the case, of course delivery is currently in the process postponement First, “said General One-Star. Previously, the national police arrested SSS after having taken a photo of President Prabowo and Jokowi and downloaded on social media X. This law was reported to the criminal investigation police with the police report number: LP / B / 159 / III / 2025 / SPKT Bareskrim Polri dated March 24, 2025. Then, the Directorate of Criminal Acts of the Siber Bareskrim Polri conducted an investigation into the report. The case also reached the investigation phase after a criminal element and the publication of an investigation warrant since April 7, 2025. In the investigation process, the investigators examined three witnesses and five experts. Then, the confiscation of evidence, both witnesses and suspects and a digital medical-legal examination was carried out. In addition, armed with sufficient evidence, investigators capture SSS on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. SSS is suspected of having committed a handling crime or created of electronic information or documents which seemed to be authentic data, and / or publish and download the form of documents or images which had content against the violation of decency. The SSS is invoiced under article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning electronic information and transactions (ite).

