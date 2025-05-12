



Russia and China seek to further extend their cooperation in Arctic Maritime and Energy Transport projects, confirmed President Putin at a meeting with Chinese chief XI in Moscow. Significant progress has been made in the development and commercial use of the North Sea road, Putin said at a joint press conference. Since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Arctic shipping traffic on the North Sea road has been dominated by the trade in Russia-China. Last year, 95% of the cargo on the route took place between the two countries. The volume of cargo and passenger traffic between Russia and China increases year after year, the border capacity increases, some of which have been converted into 24 -hour operating mode. New logistics centers are being created, continued Putin. The development of Russia's Arctic Logistics Roads has been a personal project by Mr. Putin for a large part of the last two decades. He regularly attended the launch of new nuclear wolves, the opening of polar military facilities and the commissioning of petroleum and gas projects. We will continue to keep all aspects of the Russian-Chinese partnership under constant personal control, Putin has confirmed the importance of China as an Arctic Partner. The two countries attach great importance to the development of international transport corridors covering the entire Eurasian continent, confirmed Putin. Trade between the two countries has doubled since 2020. China is now ranking first in trade in trade with Russia, establishing a new record of $ 245 billion in 2024. The creation of a network of banks, known as Chinese track, has contributed to bypass Western sanctions. Brut oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported via shipping routes in the Arctic were a key contributor to the expansion of commercial volumes. The volume of liquefied natural gas supplies from Russia to China also increases, Putin said. But recently, LNG exports to China have reached platforms because Western sanctions have put the Arctic LNG 2 project in Deepfreeze. Chinese buyers hesitated to openly buy Russian LNG sanctioned in violation of American sanctions. The efforts to create a fleet of LNG shadows to escape the vigilant eyes of the OFAC sanctions office has so far been proven for Russia. There has been no delivery of the Arctic LNG 2 project since it started operating in August 2024. Discussions to overcome these obstacles and extend Chinese involvement in the Russian LNG project continued during Moscow meetings at the ministerial level. The subject of the entry of China into Russian liquefied natural gas projects (LNG) is currently being discussion during the Russian-Chinese summit in Kremlin, confirmed the Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev according to the Interfax news agency. "This is currently being discussion," he said, answering a question of whether Chinese companies could seize new LNG projects in Russia.

