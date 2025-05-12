The Qatar plane for Trump fuels ethical concernsExBulletin





President Trump leaves Air Force One on April 29 at the base of the National Selfridge Air Guard, Michigan. Qatar proposed replacing Air Force One with a luxury jet Boeing 747. Scott Olson / Getty Images Hide Legend

Scott Olson / Getty

Although it is not yet finalized, the Trump administration's plan to accept a luxury plane from the Qatari government to serve as air force, we have already attracted ferocious criticisms of the Democratic legislators and independent guard dogs which say that such a decision violates the Constitution.

The White House confirmed on Sunday that Qatar had proposed giving an airplane to the Ministry of Defense, but that it will not be presented or accepted during the visit of President Trump in the Middle East this week.

The president expressed his frustration as to the long late delivery of two Air Force One planes improved by Boeing, going back to a 2018 contract. On Monday, he told journalists that Qatar had proposed a replacement to use in the meantime.

“I mean, I could be a stupid person and say,” No, we don't want a free and very expensive plane, “said Trump. “But I thought it was a big gesture.”

The Boeing 747 plane which, according to industry groups, could be worth around $ 400 million is one of the largest foreign donations ever received by the United States government. It is controversial because the clause of foreign emoluments of the Constitution prohibits public functions from accepting a present “of all kinds, of any king, prince or foreign state”.

Trump said on Monday that the plane was not a gift for him, but for the Ministry of Defense. He added that he will be put out of service after his mandate for his presidential library and that he will not use it after leaving his duties.

Richard Briffault, a professor of the Columbia Law School who specializes in government ethics, says that the distinction does not matter: if the plane goes to the presidential library of Trump after leaving his functions, “then it is not really a gift in the United States.”

Briffault says that acceptance of the plane would be a personal gift and a “nice case of manual of a violation of the Emoluments clause”. Like other ethics experts, he worries that it could lead Trump to feel up to the Qatari government.

“”[Gifts are] Designed to create good feelings for the recipient and to obtain a kind of reciprocity, “said Briffault.” But what [Trump] Can give, of course, weapons agreements in public policy or something else. And then, of course, it is an incentive to other countries to give gifts similar to that of another way of influencing presidential decision -making. “”

Jordan Libowitz, Communication Vice-President for Watchdog Citizens for non-profit responsibility and ethics in Washington (CREW), the donation was particularly worrying because of Trump's personal trade relations in the Gulf and Qatar in particular.

The Trump organization of which Trump gave official control to his sons in 2017 did not undertake to avoid concluding agreements with private companies abroad during his second term, unlike his first. At the end of April, the company announced an agreement to build a luxury golf station in Qatar.

“Obviously, he tries to earn money there, and that puts us in an uncomfortable situation,” said Libowitz. “Is the best interest in America served, or is it the best interest in the Trump organization?”

The complementary jet of Qatari, which Trump did a tour at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February. Ben Curtis / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend ben Curtis / AP the experts say that the gift is unprecedented

Presidents generally receive gifts like cufflinks and bottles of wine, known as Libowitz, and are required to give these gifts to the American government, generally the national archives, unless they pay a fair market value to keep them.

“We have never seen something at this level before, and especially when you add his government or personal business to the country, it raises significant red flags,” he said.

Crew continued Trump in his first mandate, arguing that he was illegally “obtained money and favors of foreign governments, through guests and events in his hotels, rentals in his buildings and precious real estate agreements abroad”. The case went to the Supreme Court, but was rejected as theoretical after leaving its functions in 2021.

Trump, responding to democratic criticisms on Sunday, wrote on Truth Social that the plane would temporarily replace the “Air Force, 40, in a very public and transparent transaction”.

But Libowitz says “many things can be public without being ethical”.

Many are still unknown on the agreement and the discussions behind it, as well as the details of the plane. For example, it is not clear when the transaction would occur or how long it would take for the plane to be ready for the use of the president. Briffault and Libowitz said that it should likely be checked in detail, both for structural integrity and potential monitoring or listening devices.

“This is a process that could take years before it is ready, and at that time, it will no longer be president,” said Libowitz.

Trump says he will have to follow in the footsteps of former president Ronald Reagan, who has an Air Force One aircraft in his presidential library in California. The Associated Press reported in March that the Trump team was looking for locations in Florida for a potential presidential library.

The challenges and the consequences seem unlikely

Ali Al-Ansari, the Qatar media attached to the United States, said in a statement on Monday that the possible transfer of the Qatar Ministry of Defense to the US Department of Defense “remains under examination by the respective legal services”.

Trump's plans were strongly criticized by various eminent democrats, notably the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, who called him “a superior foreign influence with a leg space”.

Representative Ritchie Torres, DN.Y., wrote a letter asking the Office of the US government's responsibilities, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Acting Defense and the Government’s Ethics Office to carry out an immediate examination.

“The American people are witness, in real time, of what can only be described as a” flying fat “,” he wrote. “If we do not tow the line here, there is no longer any line to draw.”

Torres requests them to issue an official advisory opinion on the question of whether the donation violates federal ethics regulations and to recommend political reforms “to prevent the conversion of foreign gifts to private property” by a president.

But, although the details of the potential transaction have not been disclosed, experts doubt that there is an authority that can really prevent it from occurring.

Representative Jamie Raskin, D-MD., A former professor of constitutional law, posted on X that “Trump had to ask for the consent of the congress” to accept the donation, citing the language of the foreign emolment clause.

But Briffault says that the only way in which the congress can prevent the donation or reprimand Trump thereafter is to dismiss it, which seems unlikely given the control of the republicans of the two chambers.

“We don't know what they can do,” he said. “I mean, there is not much control over the president.”

Briffault says that Trump has ignored many of the existing railings on the presidency to shoot a dozen general inspectors of the federal agencies to oust the head of the government's ethics office.

“I do not know what is, frankly, apart from the reaction of the public and perhaps its reaction to the reaction of the public,” he adds.

