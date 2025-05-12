Defined detention, ITB Student Memorial even Jokowi and Prabowo apologize





Illustration. Metrotvnews.com.

JAKARTA: The lawyer for the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman, apologized to President Prabowo Soubianto and former president Joko Widodo for the same kisses downloaded on social media X. SSS is said to regret his actions. This was transmitted by Khaerudin after the detention of his client, SSS was suspended on Sunday evening May 11, 2025. “Our declaration as a legal advisor is the first, we and our customers we apologize abundantly with Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi for the behavior of our customers who have downloaded and made an agitation,” said Khaerudin cited on Monday, May 12, 2025. Then it is grateful to President PRABOWO SUBIANTO And the 7th president of Jokowi who granted the request for suspension of detention. This request for suspension was transmitted both by the SSS lawyer, both parents, on campus. “And we also hope that in the future, our customers will be trained, both by the parents and the hope also by the campus,” he said. Previously, the national police arrested SSS after having taken a photo of President Prabowo and Jokowi and downloaded on social media X. This law was reported to the criminal investigation police with the police report number: LP / B / 159 / III / 2025 / SPKT Bareskrim Polri dated March 24, 2025. Then, the Directorate of Criminal Acts of the Siber Bareskrim Polri conducted an investigation into the report. The case also reached the investigation phase after a criminal element and the publication of an inquiry warrant since April 7, 2025. In the investigation process, the investigators examined three witnesses and five experts. Then, the confiscation of evidence, both witnesses and suspects and a digital medical-legal examination was carried out. “Last Tuesday, namely May 6, 2025, the investigators endeavored to arrest a suspicious woman with the initials SSS as owner of the controller of one of the Twitter Kayinmimer @rayayanyani institutions, who was a student of one of the tertiary institutions in the public relations region of the public relations division of the public relations division Public relations of the division of relations with police relations of the division of relations with the police relations of the division of relations of the police of Karo. SSS is suspected of having committed a criminal act of manipulation or created electronic information or documents which seem to be authentic data, and / or publish and download in the form of documents or images which have a charge against the violation of decency. SSS was appointed suspect and arrested. In this case, the student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and the ITB design was invoiced under article 45 paragraph (1) OJ Article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) in conjunction with article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning information and electronic transactions (ITE).

