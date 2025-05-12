The PM Modi breaks the silence in the attempt to cancel the damage caused by Trumps' claims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first speech to the nation after American president Donald Trump, said that he had negotiated a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, said that India had inflicted so much damage to the air bases of the Pakistans and military establishments that his DGMO, in the afternoon of May 10, called for the DGMO In the afternoon of May 10, called on his Indian counterpart to ensure that the DGMO, in the afternoon of May 10, called his Indian counterpart to ensure that the DGMO would not take any other action.

Modi also said that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated and reiterated that its governments have declared that the policy that discussions and terror can not go hand in hand.>

Modis' declaration was a departure from what US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that talks would take place between India and Pakistan in a neutral place following the announcement of the ceasefire.

Modi said that India's greatest success in the four -day military confrontation was the attack on two of the best Bahawalpur and Muridke most terrorist Pakistans.>

On May 7, India made military strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan the day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month during which 26 civilians were killed. The code name Operation Sindoor, Indias Strikes saw a tense military impasse with Pakistan which extended over four days and included missile and drone attacks, in addition to the use of the Air Force. On the evening of May 10, a ceasefire was agreed between the two countries, which was first announced by Trump. Modis remarks on Monday was the first following operation Sindoor as well as the four -day military confrontation.>

Such were Pakistan losses and sufferings that she pleaded, saying that she would not take other measures, said Modi.>

Modi stressed that India had temporarily only operations against Pakistan.>

We will assess our options in the future after looking at Pakistan for a few days, he said.>

Our army, our Air Force and our Navy are on high alert and will remain so. Op Sindoor has established a new India standard, this is the new standard in our fight against terrorism, he said.

Modi said the Pakistans trying to sponsor the terror will one day finish Pakistan itself.>

This era should not support wars, but this time is not for terrorism either. The sponsorship of Pakistan of terrorism will one day end Pakistan itself. If he has to save himself, he must clean his terrorist infrastructure.>

Instead of supporting us on our fight against terrorism, Pakistan began to target our schools, hospitals and armed forces stations, he said, accusing the Pakistani state not only sponsored terrorism, but also protect terrorists.

The address of Modis intervened after a large part of his supporters recorded solid demonstrations, online and offline, against the announcement of the ceasefire. This was the anger among his supporters that even the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, who faced the government briefs providing details on the Sindoor operation through the four -day confrontation, was virulently trolled, to the effect that Misri had to make of his private X manipulation.>

While Trump and the American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the talks would now take place between India and Pakistan in a neutral place, a departure from the governments led by the BJP has declared that the policy of terror and talks cannot go, Modis has sought to repudiate this assertion.>

Terror and talks cannot coexist, said Modi, adding that terror and trade, like water and blood, cannot flow together.>

If we engage Pakistan in talks, we will only talk about terrorism. And about the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated. We will show our strengths whenever it is necessary and India has done it exactly in recent days, he said.>

Unlike Modis Tone, which suggested that the dead end has remained live, the Declaration of Armys noted today that the talks between the DGSMO of the two nations took place at 5 p.m. and that the problems linked to the continuation of the commitment according to which the two parties must not draw a single blow or initiate an aggressive and disabled action against each other were discussed. The army noted that it was also agreed by the two parties that they would consider immediate measures to ensure the reduction of border and advanced areas.>

By the way, while Modi spoke, US President Donald Trump said he said to India and Pakistan that the United States did not engage in trade with one or the other country unless climbing stops. He also claimed to have stopped nuclear conflicts.>