



President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 12 to discuss the details of a meeting proposal in Turkey between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am grateful for support and preparation at the highest level to promote diplomacy”, Zelensky said Telephone storage with Erdogan. “We share the same view of the need for a ceasefire.” After his day of self-proclaimed victory “truce”, Russian president Vladimir Putin rejected calls to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Putin rather invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. Zelensky replied by accepting the invitation, saying that he was Ready to meet Putin in Türkiye on May 15 a decision that various experts declared to the kyiv Independent could have took Putin out of guard. “We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin. And it is very important that we all in Europe work together for long -term security guarantees,” said Zelensky after the telephone call. “We will stay in constant contact with the United States.” In a read out Supplied by the office of the Turkish president, during the call, Erdogan “stressed that he considers that the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine is extremely important and said that (Turkey) is ready to provide the necessary support for each stage of the process.” The press release added that Turkey would be “happy to welcome the Russian and Ukrainian delegations”. Despite the meeting, Putin has not yet officially confirmed his attendance on May 15. “Moscow remained silent all day concerning the proposal of a direct meeting. A very strange silence,” said Zelensky later in his evening address. Russia faces the growing pressure of Western allies to accept a ceasefire and start high-level direct negotiations. After a meeting in kyiv, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland threatened to implement Additional sanctions If he did not accept a cease-fire by May 12. pressure In Putin, US President Donald Trump said he thought that “the two leaders would be there”, adding “I even thought of flying over, I don't know where I will be on Thursday”. Before the May 15 meeting, a source close to the presidents office told kyiv Independent that Ukraine was “Ready for all options“But there are still several unanswered questions, potential curve balls of the White House, and several ways that the week could take place. Not what Putin expected what we know (and do not know) about Ukraine, the peace of Russia in Istanbul Russian President Vladimir Putin may have obtained more than he negotiated when, on May 11, he rejected calls to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Türkiye on May 15. This is not what Putin was waiting for, Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian legislator and

