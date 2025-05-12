Chronology of criminal surveys managing the ITB student in ITB of Same Prabowo-Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency officially suspended the detention of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS who downloaded the meme of President Prabowo Suubianto and former president Joko Widodo Kissing. The suspect with the initials SSS was detained at the house of detention of criminal investigations on May 7, until the police were finally suspended his detention on Sunday May 11, 2025.

The head of the Public Information Office of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police Brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, said that the suspension of detention was based on the request of the suspect, the parents, his lawyer and the ITB campus. “The suspension of detention is based on humanitarian aspects or approaches and offers the opportunity concerned to continue the conference,” said Trunoyudo during the building in criminal investigation on Sunday evening.

According to him, the suspect admitted that he was sorry and had the same thing to repeat his actions. SSS, Truno said, also apologized to Prabowo and Jokowi. Report of chronology to the detention of ITB students Trunoyudo said the case investigation process started with a police report on March 24, 2025. After that, the police published a Sprindik investigation or mandate on April 7, 2025. The case was processed by the management of the criminal act Siber Bareskrim Polri.

During the investigation process, he said, police had examined three witnesses. In addition, the investigators asked for information from five experts and confiscated evidence of witnesses and suspects.

“The police have carried out a digital medico-legal examination so that the investigators consider a complex and sufficient to carry out the investigation process,” said Truno.

The police finally made an arrest effort to the owner of the X @reayanyami account in Bandung on May 6, 2025. The suspect was then detained since May 7 at Tanahan Bareskrim. The police will initially be owned until May 26, 2025 before the suspension of detention was ultimately held. The SSS was appointed suspect and charged under article 45 paragraph (1) JUNCTO Article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the information law and electronic transactions or the ITE law.

Truno said the suspect was suspected of having committed a criminal handling act or creating electronic information or documents that seemed to be authentic data. “And / or the download of electronic documents in the form of images that have a decency violating the charge,” he said.

Police said the suspect returned to his parents. Truno says SSS is healthy despite his stop.

