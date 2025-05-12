



Narendra Modi said that India had interrupted his military action only against Pakistan and would retaliate on his own conditions for all attacks, after a cease-fire brought growing hostilities between the two countries to stop this weekend. In his first speech since the attacks began between India and Pakistan which culminates in both parties by launching missiles in the military and key aerodromes on the other on Saturday, the Indian Prime Minister said that he was monitoring each stage of Pakistan. Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Saturday between the two countries, which fears that the two nuclear nations will rush into total war for the first time in decades. India first launched its attack on Pakistan on Wednesday in retaliation for a deadly militant attack in April to the cashmere administered by the Indians, which it blamed the terrorist groups supported by Pakistan. It has turned into drones and missile strikes by both sides, and fatal bombings along the disputed border dividing cashmere. Trump and Pakistani officials credited the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the vice-president, JD Vance, of having courted peace between the two countries, after hours of intense negotiations with India and Pakistan. But Modi has made no reference to the role of USS in the ceasefire. Instead, he maintained Indias Line that Pakistan was first contacted the Chief of the Military Operations of India on Saturday for a cease-fire, and Pakistan had asked for help from the global community. In comments to the White House on Monday, Trump said that the United States had arrested a nuclear conflict in its interventions with India and Pakistan. He said: I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that. Modis' speech also alluded to the nuclear threat that had weighed in recent weeks, degenerating tensions, adding that in any future conflict with Pakistan, India would not tolerate nuclear blackmail. On Monday, Pakistan security officials said one of the terms of the ceasefire was an agreement that future talks would take place in a third country, the United Arab Emirates floated as a possible place. In his speech, Modi referred to possible future negotiations, but said that if we are talking to Pakistan, it is terrorism, it is the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. On Monday, it seemed that the fragile ceasefire would continue to hold. Along the control line, the disputed border dividing cashmere between India and Pakistan, all the bombings and cross -border aggressions last week have shown no sign of recovery. India has also reopened 32 airports across northern India, which had been closed as cross -border hostilities have intensified. The Indian army said in a statement on Sunday evening: the night remained largely peaceful through Jammu-et-Cachemire, and other regions along the international border. During a telephone call between military officials from India and Pakistan, the two parties also agreed to reduce the presence of troops on the border. In cashmere administered by the Indians, teams of experts were sent to border areas to defuse unplodced bombs, while tens of thousands of people who had been evacuated from their villages in the border areas returned home.

