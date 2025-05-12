



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 12, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor, officials said. The address occurs two days after India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop all shots and military actions on land, air and the sea with immediate effect, which came after four days of cross -border strikes. India launched Operation Sindoor in the intermediate night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the murders of 26 people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian defense forces have targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists. Pakistan then tried to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian armed forces have launched a fierce counterattack on several Pakistani military installations, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian. The radar sites of the aviation base of Pasurur and Siallekot were also targeted with the help of precision ammunition, causing a massive director of general damage to military operations (DGMO) LT Gen Rajiv Ghai declared that the Pakistani military staff 35-40 had been killed in the fight and New Delhi had achieved its desired objectives. Ghai should speak with his Pakistani counterpart this evening, the second time since Saturday. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held his promise to inflict terrorists behind Pahalgam terrorist hits a punishment beyond their imagination and shaving their shelters on the ground. Addressing a press conference, the national spokesperson for the BJP, Sambit Patra, said that Pakistan had lost under operation Sindoor “nine terrorist sites, 11 air bases, more than 100 terrorists, 50 soldiers and its prestige”. He noted that Moda had promised that India would eliminate terrorists at home and demolished the terrorist sites. “The decision of the PM Modi and the indomitable courage of our armed forces shaved the terrorist sites on the ground. It was a promise of Modi,” he said, adding that the Sindoor operation launched on May 7 has reached 100% of its objectives. He noted that the Prime Minister at his Bihar public meeting had assured people to achieve their wish to attack terrorism and had promised to avenge the murder of 26 civilians, mainly tourists, in Pahalgam on April 22. Modi had sworn to take revenge on the imagination of the terrorists and that is what happened, he added.

Posted for the first time: May 12, 2025 16:32 EAST

