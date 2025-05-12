Trump to sign an executive decree seeking to reduce the prices of medication





Trump to sign to reduce the prices of medication

Donald Trump said that he would sign a order reduction order for orders for levels paid by other nations.

Washington President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive decree that establishes a “most favored nation” policy for medication pricing, relating a plan for his first mandate which, according to him, will reduce prescription drugs and pharmaceutical prices “almost immediately, from 30% to 80%”.

Order, which Trump plans to sign at 9:00 a.m. on May 12, should order the US Health and Social Services to adopt policy, which would set prescription drug prices to correspond to those of comparable countries.

The complete details of the Order, which have drawn immediate resistance from the pharmaceutical industry, were not clear, in particular which insurance programs and drugs would be the initiative. During his first mandate, Trump in 2020 pushed a “most favored nation” rule which would have applied to Medicare payments but which was later canceled by the Biden administration.

“I will institute a policy of the most favored nations by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation which pays the lowest prize in the world,” said Trump in an article on May 11 on Truth Social. “Our country will finally be treated fairly, and the costs of citizens' health care will be reduced by the figures never thought before.”

In the United States, drug prices are almost three times more than 33 countries of comparison, according to a 2024 report in the Department of Health and Social Services. About 67 million Americans are registered in Medicare.

Trump’s plan to sign the drug price prescription was first reported last week by Politico, who said Trump had planned to pursue the policy of certain drugs in the Medicare program.

“The establishment of government prices in any form is bad for American patients”

Medication manufacturers expect the order to apply to a world of drugs beyond 10 subjects at the negotiated Medicare prices under the law on the reduction of Biden inflation. The lowered prices of the law of the Biden era should come into force in 2026.

Critics of the concept “the most favored” argue that pharmaceutical companies could play the system by obtaining agreements with foreign governments for discounts in order to maintain current drug prices in the United States. Others say that this could suffocate medicine innovation if the pharmaceutical industry loses profits.

“The establishment of government prices in any form is bad for American patients,” said Alex Schriver, a spokesperson for pharmaceutical research and American manufacturers, the best lobbying arm in the pharmaceutical industry, in a statement when they were questioned about Trump's planned decree.

Trump has teased the announcement of medication prices for days, referring to a “very large announcement” before leaving May 12 for a trip to the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “As big as it gets,” he said.

Shortly before announcing his plans to sign the decree, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “My next truth will be one of the most important and impactful that I have ever issued.”

