Trump can speak to Chinas Xi Jinping this week as commercial discussions are progressing

President Donald Trump said he could speak with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the end of the week, another sign of progress in trade negotiations between the two biggest economies in the world.

After a weekend meeting in Switzerland, the United States and China agreed to reduce the 90-day prices from May 14.

As part of the agreement, the White House will reduce the additional prices imposed on Chinese imports at 30%, against 145%. China's samples from American manufacturing will decrease to 10% against 125%.

According to Trump, while the two parties exceeded expectations in commercial discussions, China will also dismantle its non -tariff trade barriers.

Shortly after the announcement of the prices of April 2, Trump imposed a tariff rate of 145% on goods from China. This prompted the Chinese regime to retaliate with 125% samples from American manufacturing products entering the country. Beijing has also implemented other non-tariff measures, such as prohibiting Chinese companies from exporting double-use items to the United States and adding several companies to its “unreliable list of entities”.

Addressing the White House journalists on May 12, Trump stressed that China “had agreed to open” its market and said it was “perhaps the most important thing” to get out of the discussions in Geneva.

The president said that the agreement had not been finalized.

“We have to get it from paper,” he said. “But they agreed to open China.”

Despite the climbing of prices in the past two months, Trump has reiterated that Uschina relations are “very good” and that his administration “does not seek to injure China”.

“China was very badly injured, and they closed the factories. They had a lot of troubles. Then they were very happy to be able to do something with us. And the relationship is very, very good,” said Trump.

He said he would speak with Xi, “maybe at the end of the week.”

US officials plan to meet their Chinese counterparts in the coming weeks and will avoid increasing pricing pressure, said Bessent.

“We have a process now. We have a meeting mechanism. We have dropped the” Geneva Mechanism “”, ” Bessent said in an interview With CNBCS Squawk Box.

“I imagine that in the coming weeks, we will come together again to ride a more complete agreement.”

In a separate interview with Bloomberg TV, Bessent revealed that the previous administration had not applied the provisions of the phase trade agreement a workbench during Trump's first mandate.

“We had an excellent trade agreement with China and the Biden administration chose not to apply it. The Chinese delegation has essentially told us that once President Biden having come into office, they simply ignored their obligations,” he said.

When asked if he was worried about Beijing, Trump said he believed that the regime would do it.

“I think they want the agreement very badly,” said the president.

Strategic decoupling

From the coronavirus pandemic, economists and decision-makers have discussed the possibility that the United States will embark on decoupling policies with economic dependence on the chin in the second world economy.

While the previous administration has developed policies that looked like decoupling, Bessent said the United States wanted to defend strategic decoupling.

“We do not want a generalized decoupling of China, but what we want is a decoupling for strategic necessities,” said CNBC's office.

This plan would focus on the guarantee of resilient supply chains by protecting, for example, the national steel industry.

“We do it, and the reciprocal prices have nothing to do with the specific tariffs of the industry,” he added.

The predecessor of Bessent, Janet Yellen, led an initiative to “compensate” China, noting that decoupling would be “disastrous” in the United States and world economies.

“Although we surely have concerns to be resolved, decoupling would be a big mistake,” Yellen said during a chamber financial services committee audience In June 2023, adding that American consumers “benefit considerably” from buying cheaper Chinese manufacturing products.

In recent years, the United States government has adopted an economic approach to Indo-Pacific. This strategy aims to strengthen American influence and reduce the regional participation of China.

Limiting American economic dependence on China would be a long-term plan, as the United States imports around $ 440 billion in goods per year.

Beats expectations

A few weeks before the May 10 meeting, the president encouraged Chinese leaders to reach out to start the discussions, declaring that “the ball is in the Chinese courtyard”.

When Uschina's talks were announced in Switzerland, the two parties challenged how the meeting was born.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on the social media platform X last week that the meeting “had been requested by the American team”.

Asset said The press, whether it was poor information.

Did they say that we had initiated? Well, I think they should go back and study their files, ok? The president told journalists at a White House event on May 7.

Before the meeting, the president proposed to reduce the samples from China.

An “80% price on China seems right! Until Scott B, said Trump in a social post of truth on May 9.

Based on the comments of Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer, the result seems to exceed expectations.

According to the Treasury Secretary, the weekend meeting was more a matter of de-escalation than to establish an important trade agreement.

“But we must defuse before we can move forward,” said Bessent in a interview With Fox News.

Greer also told CNBC “Power Lunch” that talks would lead to “stability” and a “basis of something more”.

In the end, the meeting surprised the financial markets, which had stopped to finish the negotiation week on May 9.

“No one had these low rate rates in China on their bingo cards. This is a big positive surprise,” said Jeff Buchbinder, Chief Stage Equity for LPL Financial, in a note sent by email to Epoch Times.

Owen Evans contributed to this story.