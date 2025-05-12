Zelensky, Erdogan discusses the details of the meeting in Istanbul





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss details of the next May 15 talks in Istanbul, where Russian president Vladimir Putin should participate. The Head of State said this in a post on social networksUkrinform reports. “I spoke with the president of Türkiye to discuss the key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help end the war. I am grateful for his support and his desire to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common vision on the need for a ceasefire, ”wrote Zelensky. He stressed that it is also essential that partners monitor the ceasefire. Read also: Asset suggest that he could fly to Istanbul for the meeting of Zelensky-Putin “We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue to work together to guarantee long-term security guarantees. We will stay in constant contact with the United States. President Erdoan and I have agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” added Zelensky. As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was supporting the idea of ​​US President Donald Trump to participate in talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15. Archive photo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-polytics/3992199-zelensky-erdogan-discuss-details-of-meeting-in-istanbul.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos