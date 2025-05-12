Operation Sindoor A new normal, India's policy against terrorism: 10 key points of the address of PM Modi to the nation

Address of Prime Minister Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday, May 12, said that India would not be unlikely by Pakistan nuclear blackmail and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been interrupted.

In his first address to the nation after operation Sindoor, Modi said that the future conduct line would depend on the behavior of the Pakistans. The Sindoor operation is now a new India policy against terrorism and a new line has been traced, said Modi.

Modi said he wanted to make the international community know that discussions with Pakistan can only occur on terror and the return of cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, water and blood cannot flow together, Modi said in his 22 -minute address.

On May 7 morning, India carried out strikes on the cashmere terrorist camps occupied by Pakistan and Pakistan, two weeks after the brutal murder of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. The strikes of India since May 7 have been invented the Sindoor operation.

Earlier in the day, the director of military operations generals (DGMO) took place between India and Pakistan. It came a few days after India accused Pakistan of having violated the terms of the hours of “bilateral understanding” after its end on Saturday afternoon.

Here are 10 key points of Modi's speech:

1 distinction Modi referred to the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people, mainly tourists, in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22 as the most barbaric face of terrorism.

We will take decisive measures against the terrorist bases operating under the cover of such threats. There will be no distinction between terrorism sponsored by the government and terrorist organizations. The world witnessed the sinister reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when senior Pakistani army officials openly have solidarity with terrorists and offer them funeral. This represents the strongest proof of terrorism sponsored by the State, said Modi.

2- Terror and talks, blood and water Prime Minister Modi said that terror and talks and blood and water cannot flow together, referring to the international community.

Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, water and blood cannot flow together, he said.

A few minutes before Prime Minister Modi's speech, US President Donald Trump said again that he was the one who had arrested a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan after the two countries were engaged in a series of cross -border attacks after Operation Sindoor.

Trump said he had stopped the imminent conflict by saying that he was going to do a lot of trade with you, let's stop.

3-Optoration Sindoor a new normal Prime Minister Modi has said that the Sindoor operation is a new standard against terrorism from Pakistan.

The Air Force, the Navy and the Army, the BSF and the military forces are on alert. After the surgical strike and the air strike, Operation Sindoor is an India policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line against terrorists, “he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Operation Sindoor, adding that he reflected the countless emotions in the country.

Modi added that the operation embodies the unwavering commitment of India to justice, stressing how Pakistan, after having collapsed in the dark after the attack on the terrorist camps, dared to attack instead of helping to fight terrorism.

4 -fact weapons in India Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the weapons made in India Indian military weapons used in Operation Sindoor to launch precise and calibrated strikes in nine terrorist beds in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

5-Pakistan targeted schools Modi said that, instead of supporting India's efforts against terrorism, Pakistan has launched attacks on the country, targeting schools, colleges, Gurudwaras, temples, residential areas and military facilities. However, these actions have completely exposed Pakistan, he said.

The world has witnessed how their drones and missiles failed against the superior air defense systems of India, which intercepted them and destroyed in the air. While Pakistan was aimed at hitting our borders, India responded by hitting them at the base. Indian missiles and drones have managed to destroy the main Pakistani Air Force bases, Modi said.

6- Pakistan stretched out In just three days, he said, India inflicted damage to a scale that Pakistan did not expect. “Following this, Pakistan pleaded for the international community to defuse tensions. As their forces contacted our DGMO on May 10, India had already dismantled the main terrorist centers in the region,” said Modi.

When Pakistan stuck their hand, said Modi, they assured that there would be no more terrorist activity or military assault on their side.

It was only then that India has considered his answer. I repeat once again we simply suspended our reprisal actions against the Pakistani terrorist and military targets for the moment, he said.

Modi's remarks contradict the assertion of US President Donald Trump that the United States has publicized and had the two military nations arrested against each other

7- India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that operations against Pakistan have only been maintained and that the future will depend on their behavior. He also said that India would not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. We will take decisive measures against the terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats, “he said.

8- We have only taken a break Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India had interrupted only the reprisals against the terrorist and military bases in Pakistan and did not end it, adding that the ceasefire was requested for the first time by Islamabad.

I’m going to repeat, we only have our reprisals action against the terrorist and military bases in Pakistan … In the coming days, we will test each stage of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted, he said.

9 – Terrorism will finish Pakistan Modi said that even if it was true that current times were not a war age, but it was not the age of terrorism either.

One day, the terror he sponsors will end Pakistan. They will have to dismantle their terrorist infrastructure, “he said.

10- Peace also goes through force Modi also said that for each Indian to live in peace and helps to realize the dream of a developed India, it is essential that India is strong.