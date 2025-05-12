The winners of the British Book Awards Book of the Year revealed, notably Percival Everett, Asako Yuzuki and Alexei Navalny

Percival Everett, Asako Yuzuki, Stanley Tucci and Alexei Navalny were appointed among the winners of the British Book Awards, revealed during a starry ceremony at the Grosvenor hotel in London on May 12. Prices have been awarded through fiction, pageurner, discovery, beginnings and children, among others.

A special prize for the social impact in the celebration of the publisher Allen Lane was awarded to Kate Mosse, author and founding director of the prize for women.

The global book of the year was awarded to Patriot Byalexei Navalny, the posthumous memories of the Russian opposition chief, who also won non-fiction: the narrative book of the year, beating Boris Johnson, Gillian Anderson and Sir Chris Hoy.

The judges were moved and inspired by this huge reading. His humanity shone and, more than anything, his commitment to the cause, said a judge. Another said they were absolutely blown away by PatriotBoth a timely memory and examination of the Russian political landscape. A modern tragedy, said another.

The panel of judges was also impressed by the exceptional campaign of Bodley Heads and his sensitive and sensitive editorial work. Publishing this book was a huge feat, said a judge. Bodley's head announced the memories two months after the death of Navalnys in a criminal colony of the Arctic and then worked in close collaboration with his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, on events and interviews, guaranteeing her security at each stage.

The fictional book of the year was awarded this year to Percival Everett forJacquesA reimagination of Mark Twains The adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Nibbies judges called Jacques A classic future, a captivating story, amazing and beautifully executed. Spotted for the Booker Prize and winner of the National Book Award for Fiction in 2024, Everetts 24th Novel is full of spirit and emotion. During the coronationJacques The winner, the panel of judges, has agreed that the story transmits the message that the world needs at the moment.

Everett has also been appointed author of the year, the last 12 months cement his position as one of the great literary novelists of our time. The judges noted that Jacques would last as a testimony to the power of language, freedom and family love.

The first prize for fiction was awarded to Asako Yuzuki for Butter (Translated by Polly Barton). The judges were impressed by the amazing marketing teams package and a series of fun marketing assets; They associated themselves with influencers and bookstores, from Indies to Waterstones and Foyles, to make butter the computer book of spring 2024. Butter Will change the way books are published, agreed that our panel, who also liked the determination of the fourth states to defend the translator, Polly Barton. The judges found the story evocative and wonderfully executed; This, combined with the phenomenal campaign, made Butter the undisputed winner.

Alice Okeeffe, editor -in -chief of the books ofThe bookseller And the president of the books of the year, said: the judges of this year brought all their expertise and their enthusiasm to the table at the meeting to decide the winners of the British Book Awards of 2025. And what winners they are, from a successful Japanese novel in translation with British fantasy which defines the genres, historical ambition and modern arrow. We believe that many of our selected books will be read for a long time in the future and are delighted to celebrate them tonight.

Elsewhere, in Childrens, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler received the Nibbie for illustrated children for JONTY GENTOO: The adventures of a penguin. The panel praised the story of the duos of a brave penguin for its celebration of the conservation and the story of rhymes without effort.

The publisher, Alison Green Books, also impressed the judges, after joining the United Kingdom Antarctic Heritage Trust, the Zoo d'Edinburgh and the only program, while Scheffler dedicated the expanses of his time to the interviews. However, it was a smaller event that attracted the attention of panels: an intimate reading event with Donaldson and Scheffler in Steyning Bookshop. Judges agreed that JONTY GENTOO is impeccable and victory is an appropriate recognition of an incredible author and illustrator duo.

Rob Biddulph was appointed illustrator of the year after 2024 salesI am the fox marking his biggest sales of image books and the pocket edition of Gigantic resulting in an increase in sales of 63% during its previous release of the second format. Biddulph worked tirelessly in 2024 to bring the joy of reading and shooting in children's lives, appearing at more than 36 events and continuing its series of #Drawwithrob videos which became viral during the pandemic.

With Reading for Pleasure under threat, last year, Biddulph, visited 10 Downing Street in his capacity as Illustrator of the World Book Day and created the Hotel 100 Story exhibition, an interactive narrative world for children aged one to eight.

Philip Jones, editor The bookseller And president of the British Book Awards, said: the 35th year of these fabulous prices was the best to date, combining politics with pluralism, the grain with hope, joy with the challenge. Our winners among them Percival Everett, Kate Mosse, Rob Biddulph, Julia Donaldson, Waterstones and Bloomsbury talk about the great forces of this profession. Excellency. Courage. Imagination. Challenge. Longevity. Ingenuity.

It is a company which means reading and its value for society, and for three decades, the British Book Awards remained with it. The challenges that we face with artificial intelligence in authoritarianism are increasing, but there are many of us and we will not be moved by this objective.

Continue …