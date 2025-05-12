CMO XI Jinping is trying to enjoy China in South America

The goods containers are waiting to be prosecuted in a port. (Photo ap, archive)

On May 12, Xi Jinping, President of China, to receive important South American personalities in Beijing for the greatest diplomatic meeting in China since the arrival of Donald Trump in power. Among them, they will meet Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (known as Lula), president of Brazil; Gustavo Petroof Colombia; And Gabriel Boricof Chile. The American authorities disapprove of. Pete Hegseth, The Secretary of Defense said that China's activity in the Western hemisphere is looking for military advantages and unfair economic benefits.

To date, the Trump administration has brought most of its attention to what you consider to be problems with China on its territory. He is worried that Mexico offers a route for Chinese products to avoid prices and enter the United States, and which allows Chinese chemicals to become deadly fentanyl which is billed through the border through the border; He fears that the company based in Hong Kong which manages the ports at the two ends of the Panam chain influences its functioning. Much less attention is paid to the expansion of the VNCULOS with China which occurred in the last a little further, in South America.

An opinion survey in charge of The Economist Show that, although USA It maintains an advantage in popularity, public opinion on China in South America improves rapidly. China is considered the most respected superpower. In the mayor of the places interviewed, China is considered reliable. While Trump severely criticizes the United States business disorders, China Copper, lithium and soy.

He trade It constitutes the strongest arrangement of China with the region. In 2013, the United States was the main trading partner in South America, with a total exchange of goods of 280,000 million dollars in current dollars. By 2023, this figure has been reduced by 25%, while China increased trade by 43%, reaching $ 304,000 million. Only Colombia and Ecuador, the American allies, continue to negotiate more with the United States than with China. And even in these pass, China is approaching.

Chinese demand for raw materials has favored this change. Copper mineral exports from Chile to China almost tripled in the last drum. Brazil's soy exports have almost doubled. These purchases give a political influence in China, while raw materials are used to generate exports. The mayor of South American passes now matters more China than in the United States. Each time, they are imports of more complex products, electric vehicles to solar panels.

Chinese companies also invest large sums of money in South America. From the year 2000, they have reversed more than $ 168,000 million in the regionmainly in Brazil. Sectors such as Minera and Agriculture are now supplemented by agreements in telecommunications, renewable energies and public electricity services. Although the investment has recently decreased, the value of overhaul projects announced its reconscious in 2023. Even thus, Chinese investment is lower than that of Europe and the United States.

Chart 1: Do you think that China / the United States respects Latin American passes? Source: the economist

The prsamos with state support are another point in favor. Since 2005, China has loaned around $ 111,000 million to Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador and Argentina. The new Prestimois have decreased considerably since 2017, but the debt persists. Venezuela should perhaps $ 10,000 million. Brazil also owes billions. Even Trump's allies are limited. The equator owes 3,000 million dlares to China, a counterweight to the pro-Trump instincts of President Daniel Noboa. Argentinian president Javier Milei, a great admirer of Trump, recently renovated an exchange line of $ 5,000 million with China, despite the fact that Trump's special envoy for extortion and said that the United States wanted it to end.

The force of China is also attested in our new surveys in Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, carried out by Premises, an investigation company based in Washington. The surveys, carried out by a Mvil application, use balanced samples by age and sex to reflect national populations. General opinion on the United States is barely slightly favorable than that of China, and almost 70% of Brazilians and Colombians, and 60% of Venezuelans, say that the popularity of China increases in their country. Surprisingly, in all passes, as well as in an independent investigation carried out in Argentina, respondents think that China respects them more than the United States (see Chart 1).

All this influences the answers to Trade war. Trump seems to want to put pressure on his business partners to distance himself from China in exchange for a reduction in prices with the United States. But that does not have a good reception. I don't want to choose between the United States and China. I want to have a relationship with bothSaid Lula, echoing Boric's words at a joint press conference held in April. The meeting in Pekn can even lead to a joint declaration condemning the high prices, explains Yue Yunxia, ​​of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a state study center. It will be well received in China. Brazilians, Colombians and Venezuelans believe that China has fair and transparent commercial practices that the United States (see Chart 2).

Graphic 2: What do you think you have fair and transparent business practices? Source: the economist

The United States also sees a military threat. The Chinese military presence in the Western hemisphere is excessive, said Hegseth. There are no Chinese military bases in the hemisphere, so Mr. Heghseth and his colleagues fear that the navy can use commercial ports built by China, including the new Chancay Megaport in PER.

Earth stations for the transmission of radio signals to space are another concern. China already has one in southern Argentina. Like the rest of the Chinese space program, it is in charge of an army branch. Mr. Milei, increasingly indulgent with China, largely ignored the question. A new spatial observatory proposed in northern Chile, a joint initiative between a Chilean private university and the Astronmic Institute of the Chinese State, was recently frozen by the Chilean government after the American complaints. Perhaps suspicious of this type of intimidation and concerned about the erotic of Mr. Trump, a South American army is considering means to diversify their sources of intelligence and weapons systems, by eliminating them from the United States.

Some celebrate this change. Trump is also considered an opportunity, explains Oliver Stuenkel, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian university. It is considered the part of a multipolar order. The enthusiasm is due in part to the era of American domination was marked by the intrusion of SAM.

Any effort to persuade the South Americans to reject China is hampered by the Trump administration strategy of each stick and no carrots. Deportations, prices and threats dominate the headlines. The Ms. Stronges commercial and economic links will greatly provide the Trump team to persuade the South Americans to distant themselves from China. However, the administration has manifested little interest. Dismantarar Usaid does not help.

Even the MS Pro -American Lder, Mr. Milei, knows that he needs China. In November, Decla A The Economist : The well-being of Argentines requires that I deepen my business links with China. Pree data suggest that Argentines are suitable: 56% believe that they should maintain solid economic links with China. Only 15% in disagreement.

Enforced in South America should not be so difficult. While China states that their companies only seek to take advantage of in the region, their methods can leave a bitter taste. Our relationship with China is hatred of love and becomes more hateful over time, explains Alfredo Thorne, former Minister of Peruvian finance, stressing the spilling of products by China. American culture and values ​​prevail on the Chinese, according to premise surveys. However, Sudamrica is often held for granted. Evan Medeiros, Artice of the Asia tour of former President Barack Obama, says that a new lap is now necessary to concentrate American attention MS in the south. Whatever its mrito, it seems unlikely.

