



US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Tuesday. An extended session in Riyadh will understand the president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun and Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa. For Israel, this development is disturbing on several fronts.

Abbas does not participate because he insisted to come. Rather, he was invited by the Crown Prince. He will be part of a larger group of Arab leaders meeting the American president during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

This invitation is a deliberate decision, intended to place critical regional problems directly before Trump. The crown prince sends a message: the AP cannot be bypassed, despite Israel's attempts to do so.

Is it as if Salman said: Do you want to talk to us? We are open to this. Do you want trade and big business? Absolutely. To be clear, there is also a political dimension: there is no bypass around Ramallah. Abbas is part of the delegation. He is one of us. You must see the region like us, not as the Israelis present.

This message takes shape and the White House did not oppose it. He shouldn't have. Trump seems unshakable by development – and this, precisely, is the problem of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 17, 2025. (Credit: Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein / Pool)

The facts are clear: Trump will meet Abbas during his regional tour, but not Netanyahu.

The Saudi insistence on the participation of Abbas is not simply a domestic signal or a wider Arab world gesture. It reflects the evolution of regional political and security dynamics, and they do not work in favor of Israel.

Saudi requests, initially raised in response to the War of Israel-Hamas, have further increased in recent weeks.

Two key decisions in the United States have contributed to this: the decision to put an end to military operations against the Houthis, despite their attacks of continuous ballistic missiles against Israel, and the thrust to advance the main American-saudi agreements without conditioning them to standardization with Israel.

Regardless of Trump's intentions, the regional message is undoubtedly: America takes a step back, leaving Israel to manage its own threats. The United States is no longer the “iron dome” of Israel. This is current reality, everything that can claim.

Trump's touch of the Trump's touch reduces the relevance of Israel in the region

The regional position of Israel has deteriorated. Unlike October 7, 2023, standardization with Israel now requires tangible yields, not vague or symbolic gestures. Even slogans are beyond the capacity of Netanyahu in 2025.

In this changing landscape, the crown prince faces challenges concerning his image. He is in increasing criticism, even without actively pursuing standardization with Israel.

The previous remarks that he made continue to make a meticulous examination and current events in Gaza – considered by many in the Arab world as a genocidal – increases pressure on him. He must demonstrate solidarity with the Arabic cause, not just economic alignment with Washington.

Abbas' invitation also serves another objective. A photograph of the Palestinian chief alongside his Arab compatriots and the American president could offer the political coverage of the Crown Prince – a symbolic gesture legitimizing all American -Saudi agreement to Arab public opinion.

This is the underlying point – and it is no longer Israel. Who, in the region, would take into account in Israel, while even the American president seems to be disengaged, whether concerning the Houthi threat or the Saudi agreement?

In the Middle East, weakness is quickly noticed. Egypt does not rush to approve a new Israeli ambassador, nor to send one to such Aviv. It is not an accident.

Trump, acting according to a pragmatic and transactional approach, may not recognize the damage caused to Israel in terms of image and strategy.

If standardization is no longer a condition for American ties, the role of Israel decreases. Riyadh can obtain business and possibly nuclear agreements without the need to speak of Israel.

The diplomatic relevance of Israel slides. Its position is a historic hollow. Netanyahu has no convincing offer for an American president focused on results.

Trump goes forward with his priorities – and that's what matters.

Whether Abbas is present or not in Riyadh means little to win. Neither do Noryahu's opinion. The American president has not moved his position. His priorities and methods remain consistent. That the Israelis are surprised – it's their problem, not his.

Trump expects partnerships to produce concrete advantages. This view shaped his first mandate. In this case, guided by Jared Kushner, this led to the Abraham agreements. It was a measurable success, and it convinced Trump.

Today, however, Israel has no new initiative to offer. His role has gone from a central actor to a distant observer.

