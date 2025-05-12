



The project also provided essential services, including a hospital, a religious school and other community facilities. Read further on Dynamite News

Update on: May 12, 2025, 19:42

Representation image (Source: Internet)

Kabul: Almost three years after a deadly earthquake, parties of Southeast Afghanistan, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) delivered 1,000 newly built houses and resistant to earthquakes to the families of the Giyan district, Paktika province.

Recovery initiative

Part of a recovery initiative of $ 6.26 million, the houses will offer a permanent shelter at around 7,000 women and women and children are vulnerable by the earthquake of June 2022. An official transfer ceremony took place on Sunday.

Today's transfer only concerns the roofs above the heads, but on dignity, resilience and a new start, said Arafat Jamal, representative of HCRS in Afghanistan, reports Amu.

This shows what is possible when communities and humanitarian partners are held together in hope and solidarity.

Built using local materials such as burned bricks and an isolated roof, each house includes a family latrine. Built as part of a cash assistance model, families supervised construction with technical advice from the HCRS partner, the Afghan community and the health rehabilitation organization (ACHRO). The work has been completed in three phases closely monitored to ensure quality and transparency.

The project also provided essential services, including a hospital, a religious school and other community facilities.

Earthquake background background

The 2022 earthquake killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,500, leaving thousands of homeless people through Giyan and neighboring Barmal.

The HCRS, wider reconstruction efforts in the schools in the region, health clinics and medical equipment reached more than 45,000 people, supported by a total investment of more than $ 7.8 million, including 3 million dollars in the Special Trigger Fund for Afghanistan.

The UNHCR claims that the initiative reflects a long -term commitment to the restoration of the community in one of the hardest hardest areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynamitenews.com/international/afghanistan-un-refugee-agency-construct-1000-earthquake-resistant-houses-to-afghan-families The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos