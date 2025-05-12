Trump Budget is a plan for his war against social security net





There are two things you should know about the president of President Donald Trumps recently published the draft budget: first, this would considerably stimulate the funding of internal security and the Ministry of Defense while reducing social services that could injure millions of people living in poverty. Second, her budget is only a proposal for the congress, and she will certainly not become the law.

But just because Congress adopts Trumps' budget, as it does not mean that the proposal does not make sense. This will probably influence what republican legislators choose to concentrate during negotiations at Congress and, more importantly, it offers a window on its priorities.

Trump’s budget proposal seeks to reduce a total of $ 163 billion, reduction of education, housing and health programs. Many of these cuts would come from programs that help low -income Americans, vocational training for young people in the federal work study. The cuts do not include social security, health insurance and medication some of the country's largest programs and the cause of the most stormy debate on social assistance reform. This is because the proposal is limited to discretionary expenses, and programs such as social security and health insurance are compulsory expenses.

Trump knows that evisible programs such as social security and health insurance probably would have major political consequences. He promised not to touch these programs other than attacking waste, fraud and abuses, although this is often a claim to offer reductions in services anyway. The new budgetary proposal stresses that he hopes to revise the social security net without triggering a fierce reaction. He bets, in other words, that people simply do not care about these less flashy parts of social security net or how the help is delivered to people in need.

Trump wants to change the way the help is distributed

One of the departments that would see the deepest cuts in the Trumps budget is housing and urban development, which would lose $ 33.5 billion. Most of this, around $ 26 billion, would significantly reduce the financing of rental aid programs, including social housing, good and accommodation for the elderly and combine them in a single program. The budget also proposes to introduce a two -year limit to rental assistance for valid adults.

The proposal would not only put millions of services from people in danger, but it would also upset the operation of federal aid on rental.

Currently, money for housing vouchers, for example, will subsidize people's rents directly. The White House wants rather that this money goes to subsidies. This means that funding would go in a money pool that can be used to finance various state or local housing programs, giving states more flexibility in the way they choose to spend it, even if it means that they will not contribute directly to rents. So, hypothetically, the money today intended for housing checks could be used to finance a program to give developers incentives to build more housing. (And although it is good to build more to reduce the cost of long -term housing, this should not be done at the cost of withdrawing direct rental aid which helps maintain the people hosted.)

There is a precedent for this type of switch. In 1996, the Congress adopted a law to create temporary assistance for needy families (Tanf), which replaced the new social protection system of the New Deal, known as family assistance with dependent children (AFDC). While the latter provided direct federal payments to qualified people, Tanf has created a system of block grants, where states could allocate social funds as they wanted.

At the time, the argument of this financing structure was that states needed more freedom to spend social funds. But block subsidies led to diverted states of basic cash assistance funds. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, states spend a little more than a fifth of their TANF funds in basic assistance, in place of resources to, in some cases, unrelated programs such as financing of tax reductions.

While Peter Germanis, who worked on the reform of well-being in the Reagan administration, said it: Regarding the legislation of the Tanf, the Congress hurt all the technical details, wrote Germanis. The congress gave states too much flexibility and they used it to create a giant melting snow fund.

By transforming federal governments various forms of rental aid into a single block subsidy program, the Trump administration could make less likely for tenants to receive the direct advantages to which they are entitled, just as the case with social assistance reform in the 1990s.

Without forgetting that the proposed budget cuts would be devastating to start. What tenants need is actually the opposite of what Trump offers: more funding for rental assistance, no less. Federal assistance on rental already helps to withdraw millions of people from poverty each year, but it does not reach all those who need it, especially given the accommodation costs.

Trump targets less known programs

Another major reduction that Trump offers is a program that helps families cover their domestic heating and cooling bills. Its budget also includes a reduction of $ 4 billion in the low -income energy aid program (LIHEAP). Since Liheap’s budget is also about $ 4 billion, this essentially means that it seeks to completely eliminate the program. The budget stipulates that LIHEAP is not necessary and alleys that the program is riddled with fraud.

LIHEAP, created in 1981, is one of these government programs that may not generate as much controversy as social security or maladie, largely because it is much smaller in scope and scale. But it is a critical program that currently helps around 6 million families across the country. LIHEAP, as well as the meteering assistance program, also contributes to covering the costs of domiciliary renovation projects, such as wall insulation or replacement of the furnace, to make houses more energy efficient, in particular in extreme weather conditions.

The elimination of this program could have catastrophic consequences for certain families. The challenges of this aid can be life and death, wrote journalist Martine Powers in the Washington Post last month. Seniors are particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures. The cutting of electricity for not paying the bills can also be catastrophic for people with disabilities who depend on the drugs that must be refrigerated.

Why this is important, even if it does not become a law

Although LiHeap has helped millions of families, he was also underfunded, threatened by the presidents of both parties and does not reach as many people as it should. In fact, according to the low -income housing national, the program is unable to serve only 20% of eligible households. Many eligible people also do not know that they are eligible for the program and do not apply it.

Likewise, rental assistance programs help many people stay accommodated, but they clearly do not manage all those they should, largely because they are underfunded. In the United States, around half of the tenants' households are locked up, which means that they spend more than 30% of their housing income.

These are the types of problems that require real solutions, which would probably involve more funding, no less. But Trumps Budget underlines the problem with which the social security net of the Americas is constantly confronted: instead of looking for tangible fixes to improve programs like LIHEAP or housing vouchers, legislators often find ways to make them even more difficult to access, by preparing them for failure. As I wrote in a previous issue of this newsletter, this was the case with public housing, that the presidents and the congress regularly sabotaged before labeling it a failed experience, even if they sometimes specifically designed it to fail.

And although Trumps' budget probably does not become that the Republican Senator of the Susan Collins law, for example, said that she had serious objections to the Trumps budget, including her targeting of Liheap, he should not be rejected as a list of symbolic wishes. Even if Congress does not deliver what Trump wants, these programs will still not be safe. Last month, for example, Trump suddenly dismissed all the staff who directed Liheap, compromising the delivery of heating and cooling to families across the country.

So, even if Trump's budget never sees daylight, here is what you should keep in mind: this is a plan for the way in which his administration will harm low -income families.

