XI DEFIANCE is paid while Trump responds to most Chinese commercial requests





(Bloomberg) – Xi Jinpings' decision to stand against Donald Trump could not have been better for the Chinese chief. Most of Bloomberg After two days of high stakes in Switzerland, commercial negotiators of the biggest economies in the world announced on Massive prices on Monday. In a carefully coordinated joint statement, American tasks have reduced tasks on Chinese products to 30%, compared to 145%for a period of 90 days, while Beijing has dropped its tax on most of the goods at 10%. Follow the Big Take Daily Podcast wherever you listen to. The spectacular reduction has exceeded expectations in China and has sent the dollar and the arrow actions offering relief of the market essential to Trump, which faces the pressure while inflation should accelerate at home. Chinese actions have also increased. The agreement ended up responding to almost all basic Beijing requests. The high reciprocal rate for China, which Trump set at 34% on April 2, was suspended, leaving the best rival of the Americas with the same rate of 10% which applies to the United Kingdom, a long-standing ally. The United States has met Beijing calls a punctual person for talks by creating a mechanism led by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. And the two parties agreed to take aggressive measures to stem the fentanyl flow, which could possibly lead to the elimination of the additional tariff of 20%. This is undoubtedly the best result that China could have hoped that the United States fell, said Trey Mcarver, co-founder of the research company Trivium China. In the future, it will make the Chinese side confident that they have a lever effect on the United States in any negotiation. XI took a provocative tone since Trump began to increase American prices at their highest level in a century. Unlike other world leaders, he refused Trump's repeated calls to win the American president when the samples reach levels that China called a joke. Beijing officials have rather reduced key interest rates and have taken other measures to strengthen the Chinese economy, while sending diplomats around the world to a charming offensive to guarantee new markets for Chinese products and denounce American intimidation. Although China has started to feel economic pain, factory activity that started to collapse, Xi took advantage of a wave of nationalism at home encourage it to avoid leaning on American coercion. Trump, on the other hand, faced an increasing pressure of activity halls, market players and members of his party who feared losing their seats in the mid-term elections next year.

The lesson is Economic Power Matters, said Gerard Dipippo, associate director of Rand China Research Center. For Beijing, it is a strategic justification, and which makes XIS focus on manufacturing and autonomy more difficult to face, at least from the point of view of economic security. Trump said on Monday that he could speak to Xi at the end of this week, when he had praised a total resetting of links with China. He noted that the agreement does not include sectoral prices on cars, steel, aluminum and potentially pharmaceutical. Bessent told CNBC separately that the United States did not want generalized decoupling but wanted to protect strategic necessities, including steel, drugs and semiconductors. The relationship is very good, Trump said about China during a briefing on Monday. Did not try to hurt China. China was badly injured. They closed the factories. They had a lot of troubles and they were very happy to be able to do something with us. What Bloomberg Economics says … According to our estimates, the weekend agreement considerably reduces the average American price shock on China at around 28 ppt, against a little more than 100 ppt before. It compares to an average price shock of around 8 ppt on imports from the rest of the world, and leaves the average American tariffs on China just below 40%. Cousin Maeva, economist Read more here Once the commercial talks announced last week, the choice of Geneva has already indicated that the United States gave up land. China has been favorite for a long time that background talks have taken place in private, far from television cameras and Prying journalists. The truce highly managed by scene was notable with the fact that Trump did not do the news in the lead on social networks, according to the strategist of Deutsche Bank, George Saravelos. All this is a clear signal of negotiations that move in a more conciliatory and respectful phase, he added, citing this as another Chinese request. For the part of China, the Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifengs, agreed to reduce the non-tariff measures imposed since the Liberation Day, without developing. Obtaining relief on export controls imposed on rare earths was a priority for the White House, after having been pressure from companies using such minerals for industrial magnets. Beijing did not undertake to increase investments in the United States, and Bessent said that purchasing agreements could arrive later. The US trade representative Jamieson Greer clearly indicated the Trumps First Trade War Trumps Agreement, which has committed China to buy $ 200 billion in American products, had not been under discussion. The talks have been very focused on how we bring about price levels to something that is not an embargo, but still allows the United States to pursue its objective of reducing trade deficit, he said. China now has a three-month window to conclude a broader agreement with the United States that rebalances trade, while protecting its own interests. Beijing has devoted years since prevailing in the first quarter to reduce its dependence on the United States for key imports, buying more agricultural products from partners in emerging markets such as Brazil. As during Trumps' first term, China will not compromise the key parties of its economic and political system, in particular the way in which public enterprises are managed, according to Song Hong, deputy director of the Institute of Economy of the Chinese Social Sciences Academy, an institution at the level of the Ministry of the Council of State, similar to the Chinese. Beyond the red lines, there are many shortcomings that we can fill by negotiations, he added, citing things like prices, intellectual property rights and subsidies. Dong Yan, director of the trade department of another Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that it was a good development while warning that Trump could still hike them. We learned our Trump 1.0 lesson, where we have seen that pricing negotiations can go back and forth rather than being made overnight, she said. Reduction of prices should allow Chinese political decision -makers to more easily achieve a growth objective of around 5% this year. ING Bank has improved its gross domestic product forecasts at 4.7% for this year after the agreement, saying that exports from May and June to the United States should suddenly rebound. The suspension window could lead to more expeditions of expeditions and production, according to Robin Xing, chief economist from China to Morgan Stanley, who also warned that sustainable resolution remains difficult given the complex bilateral relationship. Although the reduction in prices is a positive development, Trump has always indicated that the world is no longer in a wonderful mode of globalization, Alicia Garcia Herrero, in chief from Asia-Pacific in Natixis, told Natixis. It is better to branch off slowly and regularly and well, she said. Rather than fighting as we did just before the start of this conversation in Geneva. – With the help of Katia Dmitrieva, Rebecca Choong Wilkins, Jing Li and Jenny Leonard. (Updates with Trump's comments in the 11th paragraph.) Most of Bloomberg Businessweek 2025 Bloomberg LP

