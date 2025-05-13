



Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky said Hed on Sunday that he was going to Turkey this week for peace talks with Moscow, and that he had challenged the president of Russia Vladimir Putin to meet him personally. There is no need to extend the killings, Zelensky wrote On X. and I will wait until Putin in Trkiye on Thursday. The position occurred less than an hour after President Donald Trump puts pressure on Zelensky to adopt the offer of direct talks on Saturday. Ukraine should accept this, immediately, Trump wrote on social truth. At least they will be able to determine whether an agreement is possible or not, and whether it is not the case, European leaders and the United States will know where everything is and can continue accordingly! Russia, which has the military advantage in its war against Ukraine, has rejected a 30-day ceasefire offered in the United States. Kremlin officials say they want a peace agreement that addresses what Moscow considers the deep causes of war, namely expansion to the east of natos and the violations of Russian rights in Ukraine. Trump said he could attend Thursday's meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents, according to to Barak Ravid d'Axios. But if Putin will really go to Türkiye is not clear. At the start of the war, Ukrainian-Russia talks in Istanbul almost produced a peace agreement but stalled in April 2022, two months after the invasion of Poutines. In May, Ukrainian media reported On two factors that caused negotiations to undo: first, Russian atrocities reports in the city Bucha has hardened the Ukrainians resolve. Second, the British minister at the time, Boris Johnson, flew to kyiv and told Ukrainian officials to continue to fight.

