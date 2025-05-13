What to know of the Trump plan to reduce the prices of medication





The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses President Donald Trump who signed a decree aimed at reducing the prices of medicines from 30 to 80%.

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to reduce the prices of prescription drugs, saying that the United States will begin to pay the “lowest price in the world” for medicines.

On Monday, he signed an “most favored” executive decree, which aims to facilitate the charge of prescription drugs, a long -standing concern for many Americans.

Here's what you need to know:

“The United States will no longer subsidize the health care of foreign countries, which we do. We subsidize the others,” said Trump at a press conference on Monday, explaining that the countries paid “a small fraction” of the price as the United States for the same drug.

In some cases, the United States paid “ten times more” for the same drugs, he said. Trump also said that pharmaceutical companies have more than two-thirds of its profits in America despite the fact that the United States is a small fraction of the world's population.

Trump signs an executive decree aimed at stimulating the manufacture of American prescription drugs

Trump said that, following the decree, “certain prescription and pharmaceutical drug prices will be reduced almost immediately from 50 to 80 to 90%”. This marked an increase compared to a Sunday article on Truth Social, in which he said that prescription drug prices and pharmaceutics would be “immediately” reduced “from 30% to 80%”.

“We will pay the lowest price in the world. We will get the lowest price. This is the price we are going to get,” he said.

Prescription drugs are displayed in NYC Discount Pharmacy in Manhattan on July 23, 2024. (Spencer Platt / Getty images)

It has not provided details on how the administration plans to reduce costs for Americans. However, he noted that major pharmaceutical companies “will voluntarily respect this principle, be used the power of the federal government to guarantee that we pay the same price as other countries to accelerate these restrictions and reductions in prices”.

RFK JR. Said the United States ranks low in health results despite the expenses of other nations

He also said that his administration “will also completely cut the famous intermediary”. The term “intermediary” is often used to describe the pharmacy service managers (PBM) which serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, insurance companies and pharmacies.

PBM negotiates with manufacturers and pharmacies to fix prices, determine patient access to medication and manage pharmacy networks. According to Commonwealth Fund, PBMs have financial incentives that can contribute to the rise in drug prices, higher costs for patients and the closure of independent pharmacies, especially in rural areas and low -income communities.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. organizes a conversation by the fire with rapper and producer Eric B. at the Gentleman factory on February 18, 2024 in New York. (John Nacion / Getty Images)

“The rest of the world will have to pay a little more, and America will pay much less … fundamentally, what we do is equalization,” he added.

During the press conference on Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, chief of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said that the nation “will cure cancer and a multitude of other ills that afflict humanity” and that the country “will always be the leader of this space”.

However, “we will pay the appropriate amount, the amount of good size of these tasks,” he added.

In the next month, Oz said that he would join a multitude of leaders, including Trump and the Secretary of Health and Social Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chatting with pharmaceutical companies “” specifically what we want the most favored nation's price based on the best data we have “.

Dr. Oz attended the Swift time at the annual Concordia summit in Sheraton New York Times Square on September 24, 2024. (Leigh Vogel / For images of the Concordia / Getty summit)

“We are impatiently awaiting a thoughtful interaction with these business leaders, many of whom we have spoken and calm will be suitable that the system is not just as it is. They are American patriotic,” said Oz.

In 2022, the American prices of all drugs, including brands and generics, were almost 2.8 times higher than prices in countries of comparison, according to the assistant secretary for planning and evaluation of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

For brand drugs in particular, American prices were at least 3.2 times higher than prices in countries of comparison, even after adjustments for estimated discounts in the United States.

The United States spends a higher and growing share of total drug spending on new drugs compared to other countries. Although health care is often covered by insurance, a larger part of the cost burden is transferred to consumers, because prescription insurance coverage becomes more complex and restrictive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/what-know-about-trumps-plan-lower-drug-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos