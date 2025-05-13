Trump could claim the victory of the price in China, but it's the day of the capitulation | Trump prices





Donald Trump will inevitably claim Monday's temporary truce in the American-Chinese trade war as a victory, but the financial markets seem to have read it for what it is a capitulation.

Actions were increasing and bond yields were higher after the press conference early the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessins in Geneva, where he had talks with China.

As with the British trade agreement last week, the United States did not return to the status quo before Trump arrived in the White House.

Instead, the prices on Chinese products will be reduced by 145% to 30% initially for a period of 90 days. In return, China reduced its own tariffs on American imports to 10%, against 125% that it had imposed in retaliation against the White House.

This always marks a big change in the terms of trade between the two countries since Trump arrived in power, but does not become again from what was in fact a commercial embargo.

The two parties undertook to continue to speak, but there was no reference in the declaration published by the White House with other reproaches which it previously raised about China, including the weakness of the Yuan.

Instead, the declaration praised the importance of a sustainable, sustainable, long -term and mutually beneficial economic and commercial relationship. The language was quite different from the speech of the Liberation Day of Trump, on the fact that the United States was looted, looted, raped and looted by nations near and far.

The United States and China accept the decrease in prices in the video war de-escalation video

In other words, the president has sold. It may have been influenced by market oscillations, but it seems more plausible than disastrous warnings of retailers on empty shelves are supported by data showing that shipments in American ports collapse may have reinforced the hands of the moderates of the administration.

Faced with warnings from a toys shortage, Trump told journalists that children should be satisfied with two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and they could cost a few dollars more than usual. But it is difficult to even imagine this of the most optimistic presidents summarizing the attacks that would come to him if he began to be considered responsible for the shortages of key goods in comfortable style in the greatest economy in the world.

Instead, the White House seems to have opted for a tactical retreat. The China-US conflict has always been the hottest the scene of confrontation in the Trumps trade war, with a longer history and deeper public support than its quixotic attacks against Mexico and Canada.

If Trump is ready to give in even with Beijing, he sends a signal that some of the other aggressive aspects of his commercial policy may be negotiable.

However, what Bessent and his Chinese counterparts have not erased is the corrosive uncertainty that has seized investors through the world economy since the announcement of the Liberation Day rate.

The prices in China have only been temporarily reduced, for the moment and many other countries are still waiting for negotiations on the place where their rate levels will end up, after this other 90 -day break, on the reciprocal samples of Trumps, which should end in July.

Meanwhile, companies in the global trade system wonder what special iteration of the policy is likely to remain, and may well be tempted to continue working in the United States, as far as possible.

And with 30% of remaining prices on Chinese exports to the United States, the situation as a whole is two major economic powers separating.

