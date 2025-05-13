Trump defends the controversial donation of Qatar DW 05/12/2025





US President Donald Trump defended the plans on Sunday to receive a new luxury Boeing plane as a gift after the media reported that he would receive a plane from the royal family of Qatar to replace the current Air Force.

The Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet was described by the broadcaster Abc News in his scoop as a “flying palace”, saying that it might be the most expensive present ever received by the US government.

Critics say that the acceptance of such a gift could violate strict rules on gifts for American presidents and raise other questions concerning conflicts of interest with Trump family businesses and the use of the public service.

Trump plans to go to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday to Thursday.

What does Trump said?

In an apparent confirmation of reports, Trump declared in an article on social networks on Sunday, in which Qatar was not mentioned, that the plane was a temporary “gift” which would go to the Ministry of Defense.

Trump wrote that the Democratic Party of the opposition was wrong to oppose such a gift, because it meant that the Air Force One could be replaced “for free”.

“They insist that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane,” wrote the American president. “Everyone can do that! DEMS are world class losers !!!”

What did criticism say about the jet?

The reports caused criticism on both sides of the political aisle.

Laura Loomer, an extreme right ally of Trump, said that the acceptance of the plane would be a “task” on the administration.

“We cannot accept a” gift “of 400 million dollars of jihadists in costumes,” she posted on X. “Qataris funds the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who murdered American soldiers.

The National Democratic Committee said this decision has shown that Trump was using the presidential office for a personal financial gain.

“While working families are preparing for higher costs and empty shelves, Trump is still focusing on the enrichment of himself and his billionaire donors,” the DNC told supporters.

Individual democratic legislators have also criticized the plan.

Senator Chris Murphy called him “extremely illegal”, while representative Kelly Morrison said that such a gift was equivalent to “corruption in sight” and a bridge pot contrary to ethics and unconstitutional.

Could the gift be illegal?

The American Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts “of any king, prince or foreign state”.

However, sources have declared to ABC that the White House and the Ministry of Justice claim that the gift was legal and not a bridge pot because it is not given in exchange for a particular favor or action.

They also say that the gift would not be unconstitutional because it will first be transmitted to the US Air Force before being given to the presidential library, and therefore never given to an individual person as a gift.

Qatar said that reports describing the jet as a gift “are inaccurate”.

Why replace Air Force One?

Trump has not long been satisfied with the two Boeing 747-200B aircraft for a long time currently used as Air Force One, the name given to any plane carrying the American president.

Current planes, equipped with highly sophisticated communication technologies and anti-missile devices, have been in service since the 1990s.

Trump ordered two new planes in Boeing at his first mandate from 2017 to 2021, but delays and the cost increase made little difficult if even one will be delivered by 2029, at the end of his current mandate.

A new Boeing 747-8 costs around $ 400 million (360 million), said experts.

