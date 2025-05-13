Trump's plan to accept the free Qatar jet raises questions





Washington (AP) for President Donald Trump, accepting a free replacement for the Air Force One of Qatar is obvious.

I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer, the Republican told journalists on Monday. I could be a stupid person and say no, we don't want a free and very expensive plane.

Critics of the plan fear that this decision threatens to transform a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence problems.

This is unprecedented, said Jessica Levinson, an expert in constitutional law to the Loyola Law School. We just haven't tested these limits before.

Trump tried to write part of the opposition by saying that he would not fly in the Boeing 747 gifted at the end of his mandate. Instead, he said, the $ 400 million plane would be given to a future presidential library, similar to how the Boeing 707 used by President Ronald Reagan was put out of service and exposed as a museum piece.

He would go directly to the library after leaving his duties, said Trump. I wouldn't use it.

However, this did nothing to suppress controversy on the plane. Democrats are united in indignation, and even some of the allies of republican presidents are worried. Laura Loodor, a theoretman of the frank conspiracy who tried to purge the disloyal officials of the administration, wrote on social networks that she would take a bullet for Trump but said Shes so disappointed.

The Republicans of Congress also expressed doubts about the plan.

In my opinion, it would be preferable for Air Force One to be a large reactive jet in the United States of America. It would be ideal, said Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

And Kentucky senator, Rand Paul, said he was a no so Trump should accept the plane. When he was asked to develop his reasoning, Paul replied: I don't think it looks good or smells good. The Republican raised his shoulders when asked by a journalist if there were constitutional questions.

Trump will probably face persistent questions about the plane in the coming days while going to the Middle East, including a stop in Qatar.

Why does Trump want the Qatari plane?

The two planes currently used as Air Force One has been flying for almost four decades, and Trump is impatient to replace them. During his first mandate, he showed a model of a new Jumbo in the oval office, with a revised paint scheme that echoes the red, white and dark blue design.

Boeing worked on the modernization of the 747 which were initially designed for a Russian airliner now disappeared. But the program was faced almost a decade of delays with perhaps more on the way to a series of problems, including a critical bankruptcy of subcontractors and the difficulty of finding and retaining qualified personnel who could receive high-level security authorizations.

New planes should not be completed until the end of the term Trumps, and it is out of patience. He described the situation as a total mess, and he complained that the Air Force One is not as pleasant as the planes piloted by certain Arab leaders.

It's not even the same ball game, he said.

Trump said Qatar, which welcomes the largest American military base in the Middle East, offered a replacement plane that could be used while the government was waiting for Boeing to end.

We give free things, he said. Well, take it too.

He bristled by suggestions that he should refuse the plane, comparing the potential gift to favors on the golf course.

When they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk towards the next hole and you say, thank you very much, he said.

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, of southern Dakota, expressed his skepticism.

I understand his frustration. They are late on the calendar to deliver the next Air Force, the Republican told journalists. Whether or not it is the right solution or not, I don't know.

Mississippi Gop senator Roger Wicker said any plane was to be offered in the United States of America.

He added that the question of whether the United States should accept an Qatari plane justified a more in-depth investigation. There are a few questions about it, and this problem, I think, will be verified when a decision must be made.

Will the new plane be secure?

The Qatari plane was described as a palace in the sky, with luxurious accommodation and high -end finishes.

But security is the main concern about presidential travel. The current Air Force One planes were built from zero near the end of the Cold War. They are hardened against the effects of a nuclear explosion and include a range of safety characteristics, such as anti-missile countermeasures and an on-board operating room. They are also equipped with aerial supply capacities for contingencies, although it has never been used with a president on board.

A former US official informed of the Air Force One replacement project said that if it would be possible to add certain features to the Qatari jet, there was no way to add the full suite of plane capacities on a tight calendar.

The official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss the sensitive program, said that it would be a risk for the presidents to fly on such a jet.

One of the most important characteristics of Air Force One is the communication capacities. Presidents can use the plane as a flying room, allowing them to respond to crises anywhere in the world.

However, on September 11, 2001, Republican President George W. Bush was frustrated by communication problems and ordered massive technological improvements in the following years to improve the capacity of presidents to monitor events and communicate with people around the world.

The new ones in development by Boeing are disabled so that workers can replace the standard wiring with armored wiring. They also modify the jet with a table of classified safety measures and communication capacities.

Due to high standards to ensure that a president can communicate clearly and safely, there are fears that Trump compromised security by rushing to change the Qatari jet.

The dismantling and evaluation of the plane for collection / spy devices will take years, William Evanina, who was director of the National Center for Reversery and Security during Trumps' first mandate, wrote on social networks.

He said that the plane should only be considered nothing more than a graceful piece of the presidential museum.

Is it all legal or ethical?

Even for a president who scrambled the traditional lines around the public service and personal gains, Trumps plans to receive a jumbo to a gift because a gift has shaken Washington.

The Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting things of value, or emolumental, foreign governments without approval from the congress.

This is a classic example of what the founders worked, said Richard Painter, professor of law at the University of Minnesota and former ethics chief of the White House under Bush. But I don't think the founders were planning that it would get bad.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday that the details of the donation were still underway but would be in full compliance with the law.

She rejected the idea that Qatar wanted to influence Trump.

They know President Trump, and they know that he is only working with the interests of the American public in mind, she said.

Trump faced a legal fight on emoluments during his first mandate when he opened the doors of his DC hotel to lobbyists, business leaders and diplomats. His lawyers argued that the founders did not intend to prohibit transactions representing an exchange of a service such as the hotel space for money, only gifts. But some ethical lawyers did not agree, and it is not clear if Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and other countries paid or more when they used the hotel.

In his second mandate, the family business was very busy abroad. In December, he concluded an agreement for two Trump brand real estate projects in Riyadh with a Saudi company with which two years earlier, he joined a Trump Golf Resort and Villas in Oman. And in Qatar, the Trump organization announced last month another Trump brand complex along the coast.

Four Democratic senators in the Brian Shatz Foreign Relations Committee of Hawaii, Chris Coons de Delaware, Cory Booker from New Jersey and Chris Murphy du Connecticut have published a declaration saying that the Trumps plan creates a clear conflict of interest, raises serious questions of national security, invites a foreign influence and undergoes public trust in our government.

No one, even the president is above the law, they said.

___

Condon reported in New York. The editors of the Associated Press Matt Brown, Lolita Baldor and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

