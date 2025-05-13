Trump wants Saudi Arabia to invest $ 1 Billion in the United States





President Trump launches on Tuesday visiting Saudi Arabia with a list of wishes of $ 1 Billion for investments in the United States, an equivalent sum of the all-gross domestic product of last year.

The Saudi crown prince offers $ 600 billion during the presidency of Mr. Trumps.

None of the two figures is realistic, say economists.

With a list of laundry of its own expensive megaprojets to build and with the prices of oil well below the level necessary to finance its expenses, Saudi Arabia is faced with a budgetary deficit which could ball with more than $ 70 billion this year. It borrows more and more money rather than lending it.

But that did not prevent Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto chief of the authoritarian Saudi monarchy, from committing in January to invest $ 600 billion in the United States while Mr. Trump is in office. Shortly after, Mr. Trump called him a fantastic guy.

Then the president said he would ask the Prince Crown Prince to bypass this assembly up to 1 dollars. And lower the price of oil The source of the vast wealth kingdoms to start.

We were very good with them, said Trump.

Economists have said that Saudi investments in the United States would likely increase in Mr. Trumps’s administration, but it was unlikely to even approach $ 1 Billion.

The figure that Mr. Trump seeks exceeds the value of all assets in the sovereign heritage fund of kingdoms, which is worth around 925 billion dollars and largely linked in domestic assets.

I do not see how they come anywhere nearly $ 600 billion, not to mention 1 dollars, said Tim Callen, economist and former chief of mission of the International Monetary Fund in Saudi Arabia.

Were more focused on the domestic economy, he said, describing this a big paradigm change.

But for Mr. Trump and Prince Mohammed, these finest details are not necessarily the point. They speak the same language, said Mr. Callen, describing them as two guys who like to launch a very large number.

Trump cultivated solid commercial ties with Saudi Arabia. During his first mandate, his son -in -law and advisor Jared Kushner developed a close relationship with Prince Mohammed and the two shared a transactional state of mind.

Mr. Trump and the Saudi crown prince both have a penchant for breathtaking statements, leaving questions about feasibility so that their subordinates are settled.

In some cases, Prince Mohammeds' great statements have materialized. He quickly loosened social restrictions in the former ultra -conservative kingdom, allowing women to pour into the active population and adolescents to dance in the desert raves. Other plans, such as a solar energy project of $ 200 billion which would have been the most important in the world, have been quietly swept.

Trump said that during his Saudi visit in 2017, he obtained $ 450 billion in investments in the United States. But Mr. Callen said he had analyzed public data and determined that this amount does not fully materialize.

The export of American goods and services to Saudi Arabia while Trump was depending on 2017 to 2020 totaled $ 92 billion, Callen noted, less than the total during President Barack Obamas, second term, which ended in 2017.

Asked about this divergence and Mr. Trumps Target to obtain $ 1 billion of investments during the next visit, the director of white house communications, Steven Cheung, said that the president had already succeeded in obtaining more than 5 billions of dollars of new investments in the American economy, providing manufacturing, stimulating production and creating high -level jobs.

Trump said it was the prospect of hundreds of billions of dollars in investments that pushed him to prioritize Saudi Arabia to launch his first big tour abroad of this quarter as he did in 2017 in his first mandate.

After Saudi Arabia, the president will visit two other wealthy Gulf allies on this trip, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

His state visit to Saudi Arabia this week should be a spectacular affair, full of the ceremonial which contrasts strongly to President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

During the first visit of Mr. Trumps, he was welcomed by a traditional sword dance and an image of his face projected on the facade of the sumptuous Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, the capital.

As they did the last time, Saudi officials plan to announce a burst of transactions after the president's arrival.

The government is organizing an investment forum on Tuesday with a long list of American business leaders, including IBM, BlackRock and Citigroup Managers. Many of them already have Saudi ties.

This month, the State Department announced that it had approved a potential sale of $ 3.5 billion in Air-Air missiles to Saudi Arabia. A memorandum of understanding with the United States on mineral and mineral resources is also planned.

Some transactions could be provisional agreements that never materialize. Others could recondition the previous agreements, which could be used to fulfill the total investment figure that Trump can say that he has obtained.

Saudi Arabia is still the largest oil exporter in the world, reports hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue every year. Its American investments are extended, including more than $ 100 billion in cash securities and $ 2 billion in a fund managed by Mr. Kushner.

Overall, SAUDI Sovereign Wealth Fund has invested $ 110 billion in the United States since 2017, plus $ 58 billion in supply spending, the fund said in a press release. He did not answer questions concerning the expansion of his investments in the country and the Saudi finance ministry also did not respond to a request for comments on the subject.

The Saudi state spends a large part of its income from the wages of the public sector. And under Prince Mohammed, he invested in an increasing number of national megaprojects.

The government provides for budgetary deficits until at least 2027.

The most expensive Megaproject is Neom, the gem of princes Crown. It is a whole new region that he wants to build in the northwest corner distant from the kingdom, with a mountain skiing town and a skyscraper that extends horizontally over 100 miles.

When he announced the Neom in 2017, he called this a $ 500 billion project. But estimates of its potential cost have since soaked in the thousands of billion, and $ 50 billion has already been spent on basic infrastructure.

Diriyah Gate, a vast Culture and Tourism Center in Riyadh, should now cost more than $ 60 billion, a number that has increased early $ 20 billion estimates. A luxury tourist project on the Red Sea has already cost more than $ 20 billion.

The kingdom also plans to welcome the World Expo in 2030 and the World Football World Cup in 2034 the two events that will require major infrastructure expenses.

Regarding spending by its sovereign fund, Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at around $ 108 a barrel for the state to break simply, said Ziad Daoud, chief economist in Bloombergs in matters of emergence. The price of crude brent currently oscillates above $ 60 per barrel.

Saudi officials could invest significant sums in the United States, but they should borrow to do so, Daoud said.

And 1 dollars billion is eccentric, he added.

Many people consider Saudi Arabia as a country that grants grants, loans and investments, but that has changed, said Daoud.

To invest more in the United States, Saudi officials could also rebalance their portfolio perhaps by selling assets in other countries, Farouk Soussa, a Middle East economist in Goldman Sachs. But it is unlikely that they can release 1 dollars billion.

Mr. SOUSSA said that the total assets of the kingdoms abroad were around 1.4 billion of dollars, a large part of which is already in the United States.

The quantity available to move to the United States is to assume anyone, he said.

Ismaeel Naar contributed the reports of Dubai, to the United Arab Emirates.

