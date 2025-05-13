The NCAA Prez open to the idea of ​​President Donald Trump's commission





Andrea Adelsonmay 12, 2025, 05:18 pm HE

Graduated from the University of Florida.

Amelia Island, Florida – President of NCAA, Charlie Baker, said on Monday that he was “in place for anything” when he asked him about a commission from President Trump on college athletics.

Reports surfaced last week that President Trump was going to create the Commission.

While his conversations during ACC meetings with championship football coaches, male and female basketball coaches, sports directors and other school officials focused on governance and the settlement of the house pending, Baker was questioned during an informal press availability for his reflections on the presidential committee.

“I think that the fact that there is an interest in this subject, I think it testifies to the fact that everyone pays a lot of attention with regard to university sports,” said Baker.

“I'm ready for anything that can help us get somewhere.”

Baker noted that the NCAA had already spent time in Washington asking for help from the congress which focuses on three big problems. Among the largest: a patchwork of state laws concerning the functioning of college athletics in individual states; And if students-athletes should be considered employees.

“I think [Congress] can help us. I really do it, “said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips during an interview with ACC Network.” We were very daring in the desire for a national standard with regard to the name, image and resemblance. We must make sure that we have something that comes out of Washington that links the 50 states because we have had a fragmentary project and that it is really undermined university sports. It was a race down. So it's one. Two, we need legal protection. We cannot support a legal case after another legal case after another legal case. A reaffirmation that these are students athletes. These three things for me will be very important to see if it can get out of the commission. “”

Baker said: “The people from our office have spoken to people who work on it, but I don't think they have decided to do it around who they want to put.”

When he was asked if he thought that the creation of a commission would improve the chances of the NCAA in terms of legislative relief, Baker said: “I do not have a crystal ball on it. I do not know. I think, however, that it is clear enough at this stage that there are many people who are interested in university sports, and we need help at a little time to make these problems.

