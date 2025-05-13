Politics
The President of Bresils is looking for indestructible ties with China in the middle of Trump's trade war | Brazil
The Brazilian president, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, announced his desire to build indestructible relations with China, while the leaders of three of the largest economies of the Latin Americas gave themselves up to Beijing on the context of Donald Trump War War and the deep uncertainty that his presidency has generated.
Lula led to Chinas Capital on Sunday for a four -day state visit, accompanied by 11 ministers, the best politicians and a delegation of more than 150 business leaders.
A few hours later, Colombias president Gustavo Petro arrived, leaving the large wall of China and declaring her desire for the South American country not only to look at the United States. We decided to make a deep lead between China and Latin America, said Petro.
Chiles Gabriel Boric also traveled to Beijing to attend the Tuesday meeting between members of the Latin American and United States Community (Ceuc) and Chinese representatives.
Addressing hundreds of Chinese and Brazilian business leaders in the Chinese capital on Monday, Lula struck Trumps' prices, saying that he could not accept the measures that the President of the United States tried to impose on planet Earth, from day to day.
The Brazilian leftist said that he hoped to establish an essential relationship with China already the best trading partner in Brazil and praised his hosts in the Communist Party when his officials announced $ 4.6 billion (3.5 billion) of Chinese investment in their country. On Tuesday, Lula is expected to meet the chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, who should return the visit in July, when Xi went to the top of the Brics in Rio.
China has often been treated as if it was an enemy of world trade when China actually behaves as an example of a country that tries to do business with countries which, in the past 30 years, have been forgotten by many other countries, said Lula, which should seek major Chinese investments in Brazilian infrastructure projects.
The visit of the three South American leaders in China underlines the countries in East Asia in the rapid growth of the imprint in a region where, in the past 25 years, he has become a vorace consumer of basic products such as soy, iron ore and copper. Chinese companies have also flocked in the region. Electric cars made by the Chinese manufacturer byd can be seen navigating the streets of Brazilian cities, from Braslia to Boa Vista, at the bottom of the Amazon.
Visits also occur in the midst of global tremors of the volatile presidency and anxiety and Latin American suspicion on the plans of American presidents for a region where he threatened to take over the Panama canal by force if necessary.
Matias Spektor, professor of international relations at the Getlio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian thought and university, said that the presence of the three South American Presidents of Beijing stressed how, at the time of Trump, with the Retired United States, these leaders were increasingly reaching other parts of the world.
He tells us that countries around the world are ready to go out to exploit all the opportunities that are there in the international system and there are many. Because, while America turns away from free trade and America adopts a policy that is instead of transactional countries, predatory countries are encouraged to engage with those that are transactional, said Spektor, pointing to recent trips that Lula made in Japan and Vietnam.
[Lula] Try very proactively to open trade for Brazil at a time when America cancels the previous rules of the game, and the new rules of the game have not yet been born [Latin American] Countries want to shape the standards likely to emerge now. And these rules will not emerge in Washington DC. They will be made worldwide, added Spektor.
Spektor said that Latin American leaders like Lula has long considered the world as a multipolar place. What happened on January 20 [with Trumps return to power] is that the barrage of policy changes from Washington DC accelerated the belief that was already in place that the axis of the world power has been moving for the east and somewhat south.
