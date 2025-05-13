Turkiye ready to support the peace talks in Russia -Ukraine at each stage: Erdogan – World





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C), Jordanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi (L) and the head of foreign affairs of Syria, Asaad Al-Shibani, attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Trkiye, on May 12, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Ankara – Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, reiterating Trkiye's commitment to facilitate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement from the Erdogan office. Erdogan pointed out that a complete cease-fire is essential to create the appropriate environment to launch discussions and urged all parties to seize the current opportunities for a diplomatic dialogue aimed at putting an end to the conflict. He expressed his desire to welcome the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkiye during the peace negotiations. The call with Zelensky came a day after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the Turkish president said that his country was again ready to organize peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Speaking after a meeting of the cabinet on Monday, Erdogan said that Turkiye had become a “pivot actor in world peace diplomacy”, citing his role in the supply of mediation, humanitarian aid and conflict resolution. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoes the president's message, declaring that Turkiye is “ready to provide all kinds of contributions, in particular in terms of facilitation and accommodation” the negotiations of Russia-Ukraine. During a joint press conference Monday in Ankara with its Syrian and Jordanian counterparts, Fidan noted that discussions are still underway concerning the modalities of the proposed meeting. “Ukraine demands a ceasefire before the talks start, while Russia prefers to start negotiations before any truce is declared,” said Fidan, adding that both parties are looking to obtain continuous support from the United States. “Despite this, our position is clear. We invite both parties to come together as soon as possible to initiate a cease-fire,” he said. In a statement to Kremlin journalists on Sunday, Putin proposed the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Putin said Russia remained attached to serious negotiations with Ukraine to deal with the deep causes of the current conflict and lay the foundations for lasting and stable peace. In response, Zelensky said it was a positive sign that Russia began to consider putting an end to war. However, he needed a ceasefire from Monday as the first step towards the lens. In 2022, the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had direct talks in Istanbul but failed to reach a consensus on stopping fighting.

