



In the evening of May 9, 2025, the local time, President Xi Jinping met Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro Moros in Moscow on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. Xi Jinping stressed, China and Venezuela are good partners in mutual trust and common development. The two parties established a foolproof friendship in the middle of the evolving international landscape. Given that the two countries have raised bilateral relations with a strategic partnership in all seasons in 2023, exchanges in various fields and at all levels have been vigorous, with continuous growth in bilateral trade and new progress in investment cooperation and the exchanges of people. China-Venezuela friendship has become more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. China has always seen and developed relationships with Venezuela from a strategic and long -term perspective. As always, he will support Venezuela firmly in the safeguarding of state sovereignty, national dignity and social stability. China is ready to work with Venezuela to improve the exchange of governance experiences, continue to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and to provide bilateral relations to new heights, in order to grant more advantages to the two peoples. China is ready to work with Venezuela and other countries in Latin America to firmly maintain the non-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and promote stable and supported progress in the construction of a community with a common future between China and Latin America and the Caribbean. Nicols Maduro Moros said that China is a great friend of Venezuela, expressing her gratitude for the longtime and altruistic support of China in the safeguarding of Venezuela national sovereignty and the progression of its economic and social development. Venezuela is anxious to strengthen its strategic partnership all seasons with China and deepen cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, science and technology, education and other areas for more tangible results, in order to provide more advantages to the two peoples. Noting that the vision of President Xi Jinping to build a community with a shared future for humanity has opened great prospects for world peace and development, said Nicols Maduro Moros, Venezuela is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to maintain multilateralism, defend international equity and justice, and safeguard the common interests of the international community. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and others were present.

