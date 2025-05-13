The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International

Keir Starmer has decided to harden as immigration rules in the United Kingdom, just two weeks after the populist law of Nigel Faragerara at work and the conservatives during the local elections of England, on the back of a speech by Xenphobo and nationalist. But the Prime Minister, as on previous occasions, wanted to present such a project, which imitates the discourse of his political rivals, such as the right left -wing policy, necessary to straighten left chaos in the country by previous conservative governments, which have lost control of borders. Among the main measures, there is to increase residence time to acquire a permanent residence in the United Kingdom to increase the minimum level of qualified foreigners that can be hired and greater visa control for students.

I do it because I think it's the right thing, and because it's something I think. I think we have to considerably reduce immigration, assured Starmer to defend its new measures, according to L, so that Great Britain does not end up becoming an island of foreigners.

Starmer appropriated the idea previously motivated by governments conservative By Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak, according to which the restriction of conditions to obtain a working visa ends up forcing British companies, accustomed for years to a foreign work which was cheap, to train and hire national workers. The British Prime Minister, who arrives at Downing Street with the promise of economic growth, refuses to link the greatest number of immigrants with greater economic activity.

From June 2023 to June 2024, according to the latest data published by the National Statistics Office, the number of people who entered the United Kingdom was 728,000. A year earlier, the ROZ is the Milln: 906,000. Almost the hug that the average recorded five years earlier. The immense mayor of them comes from passes outside the EU. Brexit Fren in dry at the arrival of community citizens on British soil, but does not prevent the increase in immigration at all.

The DAO that it did to our step is incalculable. Public services and public housing were subject to too much pressure. Our economy was distorted by perverse incentives to import workers instead of investing in our own skills. In sectors such as the engineer, the apprenticeship scholarships were halved and the work visas duplicated, Starmer was declared.

The Labor government does not want to fall into the trap in which its predecessors have fallen, by putting concrete numbers with the aim of reducing immigrants. Starmer will be attached in this way in the face, if it is very high, or crossed not very ambitious if it was very low.

In all cases, the British Prime Minister embarked on the clear figure of immigrants to reduce, to AO, until the end of his first mandate, predictably in 2029.

And he wanted to reaffirm this with the promise of a greater hardening, if he deems it necessary: ​​if we have to go more, if it is necessary to do more to relieve pressure in the house or public services, I have a case, we will do so, he stressed.

Ten years for the residence

One of the main measures announced by the British government being double, from five to 10 years old, the time required for an immigrant to acquire its permanent residence or its nationality.

For a long time, the principle according to which residence or citizen in the United Kingdom is a privilege, and not a right has been supported. We create a [nuevo] System for the benefit of people who respect the rules and make a contribution to the United Kingdom, while taking measures against those who do not, says the official working document, the call white paperin which the Starmer government details its new immigration standards.

In this way, the door opens to maintain the reduced duration of five years for those who provide real and lasting contributions to the British economy and company, such as time and form of their taxes, participation in volunteer tasks or in the execution of highly qualified works in key sectors.

The British Interior Ministry, responsible for preparing new proposals, wanted to focus especially in three areas: the labor market, the university method and the social care and dependence sector (where more qualified foreign work has been integrated in recent years).

The degree of training of qualified foreign workers who can be hired by British companies to increase. The school graduate will be required by everyone. Also download the annual minimum wage of these hires, which was currently almost 30,000 euros for the lowest level.

The new short breed plan The concession of new working visas for the dependencies sector, although it opens a transition period until 2028 to extend the visas currently granted.

Finally, the new measures promise more exhaustive control of visas for students. The Starmer government has bought the idea that universities, who need triple students of foreign students than those of nationals for their funding, are very little rigorous when the stories arrived. Many abandon their studies, but remain in the step, or take advantage of the work period that allows the visa, once graduated, to join work activities that have nothing to do with finished studies.

Finally, the Starmer government also appropriates ideas already repeated by previous conservative leaders, such as the demand for a higher level of English of recurrences and hardens in the greatest number of family reunification criteria of immigrants.

I believe that the Labor Party has as one of its fundamental principles the idea that immigration must be controlled and selective. We must be able to choose fifty that we want and attract the best talents in our steps, fairly, Starmer has defended, aware that the fear installed among its deputies after the recent victory of folting populism and its reform of the British party during the local elections does not protest before an authoritarian drift in migration policy.