Abraham Samad was called to witness the Jokowi false diploma case





The Polyda Metro Jaya summoned two witnesses, the podcaster Michael Sinaga and the former president of KPK, Abraham Samad, in the case of the accusation of the false diploma of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowo) on Friday, May 9, 2025. However, they did not respond to the assignments of the investigator. “The confirmation of the ME concerned was absent. Then the initials were not present and there was no confirmation,” Kasubid Penmas Metro Jaya, AKBP Reald Simanjuntak police at the Metro Jaya police, South Jakarta, said on Monday May 12, 2025. Reinald said his party would remember the two witnesses. The exam calendar will be determined by the investigator. “If it is not (coming), the second call is a week,” said Reinald. As quoted in Sendana Youtube Channel Show with the title “Sentana host called by the police, Roy Suryo discharging the secret of a forensic diploma”, Michel was seen pointed at an assignment of the investigator of the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Meanwhile, Abraham Samad was summoned as a witness capacity in the case reported by Jokowi. So far, there are three witnesses who have been examined by the metropolitan police. They were Rustam Effendi, Kurnia Tri Royani, at Peace Haris Lubis who was examined on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Meanwhile, the vice-president of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and Activators (TPUA), Rizal Fadhillah, was absent from the exam. Previously, Jokowi reported to the Jaya Taphis metro police accused of having a false diploma. The Jokowi report was received by the Directorate of Security Security (Kamneg) of the Jaya Metro Police Criminal Police Directorate on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. A total of five people reported by Jokowi. The five people reported were the initials RS, ES, RS, T and K. They reported article 310 concerning defamation and insult and article 311 of the penal code concerning defamation. Then, article 27a, article 32 and article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning electronic information and transactions

(Ite). There are a number of parties that accuse a false Jokowi diploma. Like Roy Suryo, former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora); Rismon Sianipar as a digital forensic expert; A Doctor Tifauziah Tyassuma; and the political observer Rizal Fadillah. In fact, they were reported by Jokowi supporters to central Jakarta police and the South Jakarta police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/play/kELCzn4z-abraham-samad-dipanggil-jadi-saksi-kasus-ijazah-palsu-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos