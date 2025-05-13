Vietnams pricing problems become worse

As I noted in a previous post, Vietnam was and is probably the unique intermediate income economy most threatened by the Trump administrations pricing policies. Vietnam directed the third trade surplus with the United States of all the countries of the world, and had been one of the key countries where companies had gathered articles in Chinese components, then sold them to other markets, including the United States. This approach, even if it is encouraged by the previous American administration, has earned the rage of President Trump and those who work for him.

Even if Vietnam tried to appease the White House once the reciprocal prices were imposed, senior White House officials continued to complain about the alleged victims of the Vietnams. When the Vietnamese leaders proposed to pass the rates of Vietnams on American products to zero, the main sales advisor Peter Navarro broken: Allows you to take Vietnam. When they come to us and say to go to zero prices, it means nothing for us because it is the non -caricative cheating that counts, said Navarro on CNBCS Squawk box.

According to CNBC, the examples of non -craft cheating cited by Navarro have included Chinese products rout via Vietnam, the flight of intellectual property and an added tax.

Vietnams trade negotiators have gone to Washington again in recent weeks to try to conclude an agreement that would avoid massive reciprocal rates on exports of Vietnamese products at the end of the 90 -day price break. In addition to offering zero prices on American imports and committing to buying many more American goods, such as Boeing Planes and American LNG, for example, Vietnam has worked on its own companies to buy American. Earlier this month, the Vietnams Ministry of Commerce encouraged All country manufacturers to buy more American manufacturing products to help balance the commercial relationship. Vietnam is clearly worried about its position.

Although Vietnam does not have the leverage of those like Japan, South Korea, the European Union and other major exporters to American countries who can use their American bond funds, their massive markets or other tools to repel the way Vietnamese leaders in coercion are more and more frank on Vietnam, not to be like reciprocal rates. Just before the start of bilateral business discussions, Vietnam said the prices prevail over unreasonableDifficult words of leaders who tend to play it near the vest and try to cover yourself between Washington and Beijing. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hastened, saying that, although the prices were delayed until July, they threatened to take off the world supply chains, presenting an economy related to the export of Vietnams with a situation. Chineh, like all Vietnamese leaders, said that knowing that a real American repression against Vietnamese exports to America would destroy the entire economic model of Vietnam, and more would push it to find alternative export markets in China and other countries in Asia or other parts of the world. Vietnam could do so, but it is not as prepared as countries like Australia, South Korea, Japan or China to dig up major new markets in Latin America, Africa or other parts of Asia.

Chinh said that bilateral talks With the American trade representative, Jamieson Greer, who was openly hostile in public testimonies and briefings towards a range of American business partners, including Vietnam, were going well. Vietnamese leaders, in exchange for zero prices, repressing the transhipment of Chinese products through Vietnam and the purchase of more American goods, want to see Vietnam finally recognized as a market economy (a bar that he has not encountered in the past), a modest rate rate and an agreement to allow Vietnam to buy more high -tech exports commercial.

In return, Vietnam negotiators have been educated by Chinh to request early recognition from Vietnam as a market economy that the United States government refused to do Last August, after a long examination and the removal of restrictions on high-tech exports, which will help reduce the major trade surplus with the United States.

However, although the Trump administration says that it will bring together a group of eighteen to twenty countries that will have similar trade agreements with the United States, and will also isolation more and more China on trade, it is difficult to imagine that Vietnam is integrated into this group. Trump's White House seems relatively not interested in the strategic value of Vietnams, they are entirely focused on business issues. There is a deep historical animal in Vietnam towards China, as well as modern anger when the Chinese treatment of the litigation of the Southern China Sea. But Vietnam is too close geographically, economically and in the cooperation of holidays in China to be able to join such a coalition. He can only hope to play his weak hand well and end up with a decent case that other larger and more powerful savings will not copy.