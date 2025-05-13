



Before the medico-legal test, first check Joko Widodo By M Rizal Fadillah The investigation into the registered office of the criminal investigation police on the basis of the Djuhandhani brigade general declaration has received clarification from many witnesses and examined various documents. Finally asked that the family gave the UGM Joko Widodo diploma. The diploma was delivered by Jokowi -in -Law's sister. In his declaration, Djuhandhani stressed that there were only 10% of the examination, in particular linked to the medico-legal test of the document. The community is certainly awaiting the results of the forensic test, whether the diploma, the thesis or other documents are identical or underestimated. However, not a few who are concerned about the objectivity, transparency and neutrality of tests. There is a bad Bareskrim experience in the forensic test of other cases with controversial results. The WongSo, Vina, Sambo or km 50 police affair was suspected of doing medico-legal engineering. Jokowi should also be examined during this investigation because he was the party reported or complained by the community. It is not fair if dozens of people are invited to clarify, but Jokowi is not. In the same position before the law, Jokowi must be called. Even the diploma should not be given by the sister -in -law but by Jokowi himself. This is the application of just laws. Thus, the Bareskrim investigation process requires two important things, namely: First, Jokowi must be invited to information whose information has been recorded in the BAP as other witnesses. Also photographed during the exam. Without any exception and justified to be distributed. Secondly, forensic tests can involve many parties, including complainants, experts and other parties whose existence can respond to doubts or suspected objectivity and engineering. It would be a shame if the results of the Bareskrim Medico-Legal Test expected by the public be considered controversial. It is not authorized in the application of laws to seem to be a privileged person. Jokowi is no longer the president, he is an ordinary citizen even if he still receives a position as a board to be piloted and between the two. In the metropolitan police of Jakarta, Jokowi was justified to make a report on the alleged defamation. Even if the Constitutional Court had decided that the representatives of the State were not authorized to declare to honor attacks on the basis of article 27a of the ITE law. The questions, questions and research of the Joko Widodo diploma have not happened since the person concerned is still president? In legal matters, in particular criminal, there are no legal or privileged parties. All were open to be examined, the suspect, the defendant was even sentenced. Joko Widodo is a citizen who occupies the same legal position as Joko Wahyudi, Joko Pekik, Joko Mulono or other Joko Joko. Now, before the forensic test, first call Joko Widodo as an important part to ask information from the police headquarters of the criminal investigation. At the same time, confirmation of the diploma, the thesis and other documents.

Justice must be maintained for everyone. *) Political and national observers Bandung, May 13, 2025

