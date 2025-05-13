XI short Latin America as prevails over the region





[NEW YORK] Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to deepen economic cooperation with the Latin American nations and the Caribbean and offered an entry without visa in certain countries, because he seeks to position China as a better partner than the United States. China will provide a line of credit of 66 billion yuan (12 billion dollars) to support development in the region, known in short under the name of lake, XI told the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese community of the forum of the Latin America and the Caribbean in Beijing on Tuesday, May 13. The arrangement without visa will also be extended to five countries in the group, said Xi, without naming them. Together, the countries of China and the lake defend real multilateralism and support international equity and justice, said XI. Without naming any country, he declared that commercial wars have no winners and that intimidation or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation. The remarks were the first public comments of the Chinese leader since Beijing obtained reductions in temporary tariffs better than expected from Washington on Monday. They also represented Beijing's latest efforts to gain greater influence in world affairs, partly by describing themselves as a leader in the world South. XI also promised to import more products from lake countries and encourage Chinese investments in the region, supervising China as a beneficial partner. He did not respond to growing concerns about industrial overcapacity in China, even if some countries in the region have started to impose prices on Chinese steel to protect national manufacturers. The forum, created in 2014, brought together the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and other heads of state of Colombia and Chile, alongside senior officials of the entire group of 33 members. Bt in your reception box Start and finish every day with the latest news and analyzes delivered directly in your reception box. China has regularly expanded its footprint to Latin America, becoming a main source of financing and a high -level commercial partner for many countries. More than a dozen nations in the region joined the Belt and Road of Beijings initiative, leading to important Chinese investments in projects such as Bogotas Metro System and the Port of Chancay in Peru. China has signed free trade agreements with Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Last year, trade between China and the lake countries exceeded $ 500 billion for the first time, an increase of more than 40 times since 2000, Xi said in his speech. Despite the 90 -day truce announced on Monday, drastic prices introduced by US President Donald Trump this year prompted Beijing to strengthen his image as champion of the existing world economic framework and to strengthen alliances, including with traditional American partners. In response, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to counter the influence of Chinas. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently promised to eliminate Beijing's malignant influence on the Panama Canal, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly urged Argentina to reduce its dependence on Chinese loans. Bloomberg

