Immigration provides for a “devastating blow”

A owner of a care center said that the changes proposed by the government in immigration rules were a “devastating blow” for the sector.

Prime Minister’s proposals to reduce immigration include the withdrawal of a visa program, created by the Conservative government of Boris Johnson, which has enabled companies to hire health and social care workers abroad.

Mike Padgham, Managing Director of Saint Cecilia's Care Group in Scarborough, said that in 2040, the sector would need 500,000 more workers and asked where they came from.

Sir Keir Starmer said the plans, which attack legal migration to the United Kingdom, would ensure a “selective” and “fair” system, where “we decide who comes to this country”.

“It's another devastating blow that this government has put us,” said Padgham.

As part of the new system, companies will have to hire British nationals or extend the visas of foreign workers already in the country.

Home Office figures believe that this change will reduce the number of workers in the United Kingdom between 7,000 and 8,000 per year.

Mr. Padgham has said previously Without the staff abroad, his business could not continue and he does not think that the change of rules will help to recruit British nationals.

“The main thing is that we want to recruit people from England, we are doing everything possible to recruit local populations,” he said.

“But unfortunately, the salary is not great, we want people to come, but they don't want work and we want people in social care who want to work there, not forced to work in it.”

Cimma Menone came to Scarborough as Nigeria care worker three years ago [BBC]

Dan Archer, who directs the Sheffield Home Care Company Visiting Angels, said that he had taken a different route, although he said that he understood the problems faced by many suppliers.

“There has been a dependence in the last years of foreign workers,” he said.

“I made the decision only if we share a position to pay better, using appropriate contracts, then we would find it easier to find British workers.”

He said the company now had 1,600 employees.

“The solution works,” he said, but added that the challenge was how it was funded.

Cimma Menone is from Nigeria and is sponsored as a care worker in the past three years in Scarborough.

She said that the government's announcement made her import.

“When you feel dangerous, when you start to feel not supported by the government, when you are here to contribute to the health care sector, I don't think it's a welcoming policy,” she said.

The proposed changes arise after the government has tightened the rules restricting the capacity of workers to bring their loved ones to the United Kingdom.

The time that immigrants will have to live in the United Kingdom before they can request the right to remain indefinitely will be doubled – at 10 years – under proposals.

Isabel Santos, assistant director of St Cecilia's, said that these changes meant that the houses would become dependent on the agency staff, who, according to her, was bad because she had an impact on “continuity of care” for residents.

“Staff abroad want to learn and progress their careers,” she said.

“With these rules, people may go to other countries where they feel more supported.”

Mike Padgham says that his business has tried to recruit British staff but that people do not want work [BBC]

Jordan Stapleton, from Union to unison, said the entire care system was “in difficulty” because providers depended on councils with councils that had dealt with years of cup.

“If care providers cannot obtain the guaranteed level of financing of the Council, they cannot transmit this salary and this security to the worker,” he said.

The government said its plans for a fair social care salary would stimulate recruitment in the sector.

The Prime Minister said that the government's immigration proposals would create “a controlled, selective and fair system and a proper break from the past” which “would ensure the colony in this country is a privilege that must be won, not a right”.

Listen to the protruding facts of North Yorkshire on the BBC Soundscatches the last North look episode.

More about this story