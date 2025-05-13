Escape Rizal Fadilah, Kurnia Tri Royani, Roy Suryo and Doctor Tifa to the metro police





By: Ahmad Khozinudin, SH, defender, coordinator of the anti-criminalization academic and academic team Although we have sent a letter of response to clarifications linked to clarification invitations to our customers. Rizal Fadilah, but it seems that the metropolitan police of Jakarta would there. Metro Jaya police investigators were again planned a Rizal Fadilah and Kurnia Tri Royani exam on Wednesday (14/14). The next day, Thursday (5/15), our other customers, namely Dr. Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma, will also be examined. We held a meeting, and the defense team adopted the attitude of coming to respond to the clarification invitation, whatever our various complaints and questions on the invitation, the police did not answer. At the invitation to clarify 1 subject to Rizal Fadilah, apart from because the person concerned was not present due to a disease, we questioned a certain number of things, namely: Why not mention, who is the report? Why not mention a brief description of the event? Why did he only mention the event on March 26, 2025? What events are you complaining about? Why was Joko Widodo's report so quickly treated and immediately published the LP number (police report), which marks the Pro Justisia process? Why was the case of a false diploma alleged Jokowi reported in a criminal investigation is only included as Dumas and has never been published by LP? Why appears around 35 and 32 Uu Ite, while Joko Widodo as journalists feels only polluted and slandered? And so on. Complaining of himself feeling “humiliated as he” and was “lowered as low as”. Why are we clarified? Is it not, Joko Widodo and UGM should be clarified in advance on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, not questioning the alleged pollution and slander of our customers. Apparently, as citizens, we only have the obligation to attend invitations to clarification. Meanwhile, the examination equipment and a number of things we asked for have been ignored by the police. All right… Bismillah. We decided to attend an invitation to clarification. Because we have seen, there is no equal position to ask the regional police investigators, so we must show the attitude of the knight to respond to the invitation to clarification. We don't want to, there is an impression as if our client was afraid. In fact, our customers only need clarity to know what to assist and be examined as a witness in the clarification invitation. To all the inhabitants of Indonesia, we ask for their prayers and their support. The police are not in good condition, there is a political bias in this case, and not purely of the application of laws. To activists and people who have time, let us support and keep together, examination of Rizal Fadilah and Kurnia Tri Royani on Wednesday 5/14) and Roy Suryo exam and Dr. Tifa Thursday (5/15) in the metropolitan police of Jakarta. []. Discover the news and other articles on Google News

