By complicating Indian efforts to intensify, while offering a way to peace, Ankara has effectively used war to improve her own status in the post-American world order.

The ceasefire India-Pakistan on Saturday seems to have narrowly avoided a serious test of the Pakistani naval defenses. British publication The telegraph then reported that India had deployed warships armed with cruise missiles in response to unexpected developments in the escalation Indian-Pakistani war.

The logic behind such a strike was clear. India wanted to send a message to Pakistan that their recent shooting shots of war, missiles and Indian drones were a stroke of luck. An Indian naval group including an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates and anti-sous-marine warships (ASW) were around 300 miles off the Pakistraire coast. Some of the warships in question bear the Brahmos missileA Russian missile developed by the Indian KarachiPakistans the largest city and its economic capital.

An attack on Karachi would close the Pakistani economy

If the Indians have managed to strike this city with the Brahmos missiles of their naval strike group, the Pakist’s economy would be eviscerated. Karachi is Pakistan trade responsible for 76%. Their economy is already in difficulty. If India had managed to hit Karachi, the Pakistani economy would be in free fall.

By positioning a strike group to target the pakistan rescue buoy in difficulty the economy, New Delhi sent an unmistakable message to Islamabad: de -escalate, otherwise. It is clear to see why: the success of Pakistani operations defending and even counterattacking Indian attacks has been much more successful than expected.

Of course, if they had been left to their own devices, the Indians could have looked for the fight in order to restore the prestige that the Pakistanis actually took them and demonstrate that they could win, in order to restore deterrence. There was also an internal justification for this: due to the failure of the India initial strikes in Pakistan, many Indians protest against the war times of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, in turn, needed to demonstrate his competence and the competence of his military leaders to arrest Pakistan.

Islamabad, on the other hand, was by most of the accounts surprised by his own success and tried to hang on. And so far, they have done so. Chinese missile technology was essential to its air defense. And if the war had continued, Islamabad could even have appealed Türkiye To help them stop the Indian sea plan.

Turkey could intervene in war

Turkey has openly part of Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict, Ankara allowed Pakistani soldiers to access their satellites for military operations against India. What could be more, they now have an Asw warship in Pakistani waters. There are many evidence that drones that Pakistan launched in India in retaliation for their opening of hostilities were mainly Turkish drones.

The Turkish Corvette Asw, TCG In a large,, is currently anchored in the port of Karachi, the same city as many analysts think that the Indian Navy working group was going to strike. The fact that a Turkish warship was present in Karachis Portan visibly lucrative of the India task by force would have complicated any Indian plan to hit the city. Indeed, that was probably the reason why the warship was deployed there: it served as an impromptu deterrence for military action.

While Turkey attended the Pakistanis with military assistance, too called for a conflict neckline. Of course, Ankara had a lot to win; By serving as a primary foreign ally of the Pakistans (alongside China), he tried to become the intermediary of a possible peace agreement to improve his own national prestige.

As a result, each turn, Turkey and China wanted to thwart climbing attempts. At the lower level of the war, Beijing and Ankara knew that Islamabad had the upper hand over India. If, on the other hand, the Indians could increase their attacks against Pakistan by climbing on the climbing scale, the forces inherent in the India would be impossible to ignore.

Thus, by complicating Indian efforts to degenerate, while offering a path to peace, countries like Turkey have effectively used war to improve their own status in post-American world order. Dant Faif, the ceasefire, it seems that they will have succeeded.

About the author: Brandon J. Weichert

Brandon J. WeichertAn editor -in -chief of national security of The National Interest as well as a contributor to popular mechanics, who regularly consults various government institutions and private organizations on geopolitical issues. Weicherts' writings have appeared in several publications, including the Washington Times, the National Review, the American Spectator, MSN, Asia Times and countless others. His books include Winning Space: How America remains a superpower, Biohacked: Chinas Race to Control Life, and the Shadow War: Irans Quest of Supremacy. His new book, A Disaster of Our Own Making: How The West Lost Ukraine is available for purchase wherever the books are sold. It can be followed via Twitter @Wethibrandon.

Image: Shutterstock / Thomas Koch.