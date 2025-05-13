



The Democrats missed their first chance of highlighting the repeated violations of the Constitution emoluments clause. They shouldn't miss their second.

Advertising policy

President Donald Trump is advisor Air Force One on May 12, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump goes to Saudi Arabia, the first stop of his four-day visit to the Middle East and the first international trip to his second term.

(Win McNamee / Getty images)

At the time when indignation at Donald Trumps, the blatant corruption of the oval office was still a novelty, a group of former national security officials filed a friendly file in a trial for the Democrats of the 2019 Congress Democrats brought repeated violations of the Emoluments of the Constitution. They have cited a scenario as a clear threat and present for American national security interests: a nation that plays a central role in the balance of powers in the Middle East, one of the heaviest regions for US national security in the world [could] Curry is favorable to the president by buying real estate from one of his companies.

Like a large part of the sinister constitutional prophetization of this bygone era, this hypothetical illustration now seems ridiculously naive. The real estate conflicts marked by Trump in the Middle East still abound, of Racemat notoriously via Trumps, the son-in-law and the former envoy of the Middle East Jared Kushners, relations of $ 1 billion with the Saudis. However, the Trumps have a new agreement with the Royal Qatari family to deliver a new one airplane one worth $ 400 million marks a new, breathtaking level of presidential corruption. Indeed, the transaction, which has been emphasized in a hurry from the Qatari government to the Pentagon, is an illustration of manuals of imperial corruption that the founders have targeted in the drafting of the Emoluments clause, which prohibits the president from using his office for personal enrichment. Trump announced the agreement on the eve of his first Middle East junket during his second term. The visit of the presidents in Qatar is necessarily imbued with superlative appreciations of his personalized Boeing 747-8, that his original owners are weird a palace in the sky.

You can instantly assess the depth of the self-contreation here by overheated trumps defense of the transaction. In a post X, the president announced, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge of an airplane of 747 to replace the 40 -year Air Force force, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore disturbs the twisted Democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane. Everyone can do that! Democrats are world -class losers !!! Maga.

Current number

This explosion highlights all the elements of the defense of Trumpian corruption, starting with the affirmation of mental flexion according to which the isolation of the presidency of foreign financial influence is in a way a twisted political maneuver, as opposed to a central board of constitutional governance. There is also the ridiculous notion that the qatari emolument is an element of informed transaction, and not an arrangement of Quid-Pro-Quo for the benefit of the donor. The Tell here is prevailing on the adverbial stipulation that the agreement is temporary; If it was such an obvious boon for the country, should it not be permanent? In reality, of course, the ownership of the Airborne Palace will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation at the end of its mandate, the agreement uses the federal government as a dummy company which organizes a passing arrangement to win the plane safely in the Golden Trumps Empire.

The Qatari gain also challenges Trumps Fing Image as a heroic Savior of American industry, when it did everything possible to design a disastrous world trade war in order to preside over a golden age in American manufacturing. The American aerospace giant Boeing has a $ 5 billion contract existing to replace both the Air Force One Jetsa project which, now five years, its delivery date with loss of a company reported of more than 2.5 billion dollars. Part of this deposit is due to the technical challenges of the equipment of an aircraft with the basic guarantees of security and communications required in a presidential plane, the savings that Trump boasts that he realizes in the Qatari gift, free will soon evaporate when the government will have to dismantle essentially and restart the profession to ensure that it will operate freely from foreign surveillance.

Beyond that, however, Boeing has become a dangerous aircraft provider embarrassed by performance thanks to a financial corporate governance regime that deserves protocols and basic engineering guarantees. In other words, Trump rushes towards a foreign monarchy to respond to his plane travel requests because the American entrepreneur is originally responsible for producing a pair of air forces did not comply with his obligations under a Trumpian business model which favors the acquisitions of action on the fundamentals of performance. It is therefore not surprising that prevails on tirade which takes place in a resentment phone show: anyone can do it! Democrats are world -class losers !!! Maga

But, alas, Trump is not wrong to call the democratic tobricram. During the first term of Trumps, the leaders of the Democrat Congress failed to bring charges of emoluments in their dismissal actions against the president. This is why national security advisers have been reduced to weighing on a civil prosecution against Trump for his many emoluments, which went from brand agreements with China for the Trump organization to the proposed use of its doral golf compound for a G-7 meeting to its doubling of Mar-A-Lago initiation costs at $ 200,000 little time after its elections. And the civil prosecution was finally failed once it reached the Supreme Court of the United States, which declared predictable the issue aimed after Trump finished his first mandate. (Indeed, the right-wing court taken away by Trump is itself a simple example of corruption of executive branches, but it is a sermon for another occasion.)

The registration of Democratic leaders in the face of such abuse of blatant power has failed to exploit a political opportunity. At the time, Trump used the oval office to benefit on an invisible scale in the annals of presidential corruption and to exhibit its fraudulent commercial practices would upset the main basis of its demagogic call as a master negotiator. Instead, the Democrats first attached themselves to the effort to bribe the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a military aid package, then sought to welcome Trump for having made the January 6 insurrection at the American Capitol. These two shameful criminal episodes were founded in the condemnation of Trumps Boundrock according to which an unrivaled player of the rule of the goat, and the effort to control them at the Congress would have been greatly advanced by the accusations of emolments who know Trumps standing as a maestro of the agreement.

The same main dynamic is true today, nothing prevents Democrats from highlighting the way in which the corruption prevails is an integral part of the way it governs and its transformation of the federal government into a transactional union of the crowd applied by henchmen such as Elon Musk, Stephen Miller and Kash Patel. Indeed, the indictment resolution introduced last month by the democratic representative of Michigan, Shri Thanedar, includes an article on corruption and corruption which cites the Emoluments clause. A serious democratic party about the fight against authoritarianism and Maga's transplant could start by reverse its Thanedar treatment policy as a marginal pariah.

Instead, the functional silence of the pronouncements on emoluments still allowed the posture of Maga Impunity in Trumps, the second term, which, among other things, transformed January 6 into a right -wing governance model. The dilatory treatment of the Trumpian corruption congresses is also the reason why, for all the assets sailing on the agreement of the Qatar, the democratic responses manage to be worse. Nothing says America First Like Air Force One, brought by Qatar, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, said in a press release on X. It is not only corruption, its high -end foreign influence with the legs. No, Chucknotot says that not doing your job as thinking that you can fight against the influence of the executive-spare branch with certain staff members of the pathetic idea of ​​a social media zinger.

Chris Lehmann

Chris Lehmann is the chief of the DC office for the nation and editor-in-chief of Baffler. He was previously editor-in-chief of Thebafflerand The New Republic, and is the author, more recently, of the cult of money: capitalism, Christianity and the non-discretion of the American Dream (Melville House, 2016).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/donald-trump-qatar-emoluments-clause-constitution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos