Islamabad police appoint the senior leaders of Imran Khan's party in the October 4 protest case





Ani | Update: May 13, 2025 09:14 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]May 13 (Ani): The high level of the management of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) was appointed by the accusation of the Islamabad police in a case linked to October 4, 2024. While the judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi resumed the procedure in the case, the accusation submitted a Challan in another case filed in the Koral Police Police on October 4 Names of senior PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif and Omar Ayub as accused, Dawn said. Recorded applications requiring the exemption from attendance. The court postponed the hearing until July 17, when the accused should be officially charged. Meanwhile, the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Tahir Abbas Sipra, charged the accused Raja Majid in a separate case linked to the demonstrations of Faizabad after the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is the disqualification after his conviction for having hidden the Toshakhana donations of his declared assets. During the hearing, Majid denied the charges against him. The co-accused Amir Mahmood Kayani appeared in court, while Faisal Javed Khan and Wasiq Qayyum submitted requests to express an exemption from appearing in court. The court has already charged several of the co-accused in previous procedures. The case filed at the I-9 police station also mentioned the leaders of the PTI Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum and Amir Kayani. The court summoned the witnesses to the prosecution and postponed the hearing until May 19, Dawn reported.

In a related case, the hearings in other cases linked to the protest deposited in the Department of Terrorism (CTD) and the Golra police stations were delayed due to the unavailability of Khan. Judge Shipra said that Imran Khan has the same legal status in these cases like others and stressed that the procedure could not continue until he appeared before the court. The procedure in these cases was adjourned until May 16. Earlier in April, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) marked its 29th day of the Foundation and asked for the release of party leaders and workers, including the founder of the Imran Khan party, reported the international news. The party is committed to continuing the fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were present at the function. The resolution condemned the “illegal” imprisonment of Imran Khan and called for the release of all political prisoners, including the vice-president of the PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The flight on the rights of the people and an attack on the Constitution. He demanded the restoration of personal, political and journalistic and fundamental human rights freedoms that have been suspended in Pakistan. (Ani)

