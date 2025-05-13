Keep the constitution

Regarding the arrest of ITB students who must be used as a handful is the constitution of the Indonesian state, the 1945 Constitution.

ITB students with the SSS initials were arrested and detained by the police for downloading the president of the same, Prabowo SUBIANTO, and the 7th President Joko Widodo. A certain number of people regretted the criminalization of the SSS who was feared to threaten the freedom of expression of each citizen guaranteed by the Constitution.

Article 28th The paragraph (3) of the 1945 Constitution firmly stipulates that everyone has the right of freedom of association, gathering and emission of opinions. Downloading memes on the president can be a form of freedom of expression. Although the material even can be debated.

Is there really a standard of decency that has been raped as stipulated in the penal code? However, the legal process for downloading memes by the ITB student is also worth a question. In addition, the police had to retain the ITB student who downloaded the meme.

KOMPAS / TATANG MULYANANA SINAGA The students walk on the Ganesha campus of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Bandung City, West Java, Monday (09/27/2021).

The SSS was arrested by the police of the criminal investigation and accused of article 45 paragraph (1) Juncto Article 27 Paragraph (1) of law number 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions (ITE) linked to the dissemination of electronic information which has a content violation content. In addition, article 51 paragraph (1) Juncto Article 35 ITE law is linked to manipulation, creation, change, disappearance and destruction of electronic information and / or electronic documents. The ite law is again a scourge in the freedom of expression of citizens.

In law, criminal sanctions are the last way to solve problems. There are other sanctions in restorative justice which encourage responsibility for the perpetrators of criminal acts, but avoid deprivation of independence.

Although of course, carrying sanctions can also mean recognizing that the act of downloading memes on President Prabowo with President Jokowi Kissing is considered an error that must be punished. Although there are also those who mention the actions of ITB students download the part of the freedom of expression.

The government, in this case, the presidential palace, also published a statement that ITB student's actions were sufficiently encouraged without the need to be punished. We appreciate the attitude of the palace which asked that SSS was not punished because what he did was part of the delivery of the criticism. The way of making these criticisms can be better transmitted.

Do not even leave efforts to keep or treat the law of citizens who transmit criticism or expressions in any form whatsoever to government or to state representatives become a threat to the independence of each citizen. In addition, the rights of citizens in the expression of opinions are guaranteed by the Constitution.