



UBS financial advisor Ryan Lynch and the founder of Michael Lee's strategy, Michael Lee, say market reaction to global trade negotiations and economic data this week.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration had entered into an agreement with China to temporarily reduce the prices while the two parties are negotiating a final agreement, which, according to the president, will open the Chinese market for American companies.

“The most important thing we discuss is the opening of China, and they have agreed to do it, but it will take some time for paper, you know, this is not the simplest thing on paper,” said Trump, noting that it will take time to finalize a formal version of the agreement.

“I think it would be fantastic for our companies if we could enter and compete and compete with China,” said Trump. “It would be a lot of jobs for China, it would be that I think at a time when they can frankly use jobs, and that's what we are talking about.”

He continued by explaining that the pressure of his administration for more access to the market in China for American companies is a means of resetting the balance of exchanges between the two countries, including by the abolition of non -tariff obstacles to trade.

United States, China announces reduced prices for 90 days after commercial negotiations

President Trump said the most important part of the agreement is China's opening access to American companies. (Chris Kleponis / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“We have opened our country in China, they have very few restrictions, and they did not open their country to us. I never made sense to me. It's not just. And they agreed to open China – Open Open China. And I think it will be fantastic for China, I think it will be fantastic for us, and I think it will be great for unification and peace.”

“China will also suspect and will remove all its non-monetary barriers. They have agreed to do so … They are very numerous,” he added.

Trump using the power of the American economy to open China to American exporters: Lutnick

Prices are taxes on imported goods which are paid by American importers, which generally transmit higher costs to consumers thanks to higher prices. (Photographer: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The president said that the “reciprocal” prices that were unveiled at the White House during the so -called liberation day festivities on April 2 will be from 125% to 10%, which reduces the overall price on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% for a period of 90 days, while China reduces its 125% tariffs.

“Yesterday, we reached total reset with China. After productive talks in Geneva, the two parties now agreed to reduce the prices imposed after April 2 to 10% for 90 days while negotiators continue on the most important structural problems,” said Trump.

“This does not include the prices that are already on whom our prices are, and that does not include prices on cars, steel, aluminum, things like this, or prices that can be imposed on pharmaceutical products because we want to bring back pharmaceutical companies to the United States,” he said.

Trump says prices encourage American investments, harming China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump are working on a final trade agreement. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump then characterized commercial negotiations as “very friendly” and presented the relationship with China, saying that an agreement will help stimulate the country's economy.

“The relationship is very good. We are not trying to hurt China; China is very bad.

The president also referred to the failure of China to comply with the “phase one” trade agreement which he concluded with the Chinese government during his first mandate.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said at the end of last month in an appearance in the “Kudlow” of Fox Business Network that the United States should “take into account that they have not adhered to phase one”.

