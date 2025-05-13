Imran asks Junaid to resign as president of PAC – Pakistan





Islamabad: In another Tour, the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan, ordered the parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Akbar to resign as president of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and to focus on provincial issues.

Confirming the development in Dawn, the central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, said: Khan Sahab transmitted the message through his sister Aleema Khan at the last meeting and announced that Junaid Akbar will be replaced by Omar Ayub Khan. Later, after leaving Adiala prison, Aleema Khan transmitted the message to Salman Akram Raja.

According to party sources, Junaid Akbar had initially asked for two days to submit his resignation, but later he agreed to resign after meeting Imran Khan.

The fact is that when Aleema Khan met his brother, the first instruction given by Khan Sahab was to ask Junaid Akbar to resign and focus on the province. The second management was to appoint Omar Ayub as president of the CAP, the sources said.

Ptis KP Head will be replaced by Omar Ayub, known as Sheikh Waqqas

However, Junaid Akbar, who previously said that he would even resign to the slightest signal of Imran Khan, said that he would resign only after meeting him. The fact is that there is a consensus within the party that Aleema Khan has never lied, and the messages she transmitted on behalf of Mr. Khans have never been proven false, they added.

Asked about the reason for the request for resignation, the sources said that Junaid Akbar had stopped paying attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa although he was the head of the Ptis provincial chapter. He began to call meetings of the provincial wings of the parties to the Parliament or at Maison KP in Islamabad. Mr. Khan was aware of this, and that is why he decided to send him back to the province by asking him to resign as president of the CAP, they said.

The sources also indicated that the PTI had announced the decision to hold Pakistani gatherings of Zindabad through the province. Gatherings took place through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but no rally was organized in Batkhela, where Junaid Akbar belongs, they added.

It should be mentioned that in January of this year, Akbar was elected without opposition to the president of the CAP. In the same month, he was appointed by Imran Khan as president of the PTIS KP section, replacing chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

After the general elections, the PTI did several half-plays to appoint a candidate for the post of president of the CAP. Initially, Sher Afzal Marwat was nominated, followed by the names of Sheikh Waqas Akram and Omar Ayub Khan. In the end, the name of Junaid Akbars was finalized for the position.

Posted in Dawn, May 13, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1910714/imran-asks-junaid-to-step-down-as-pac-chairman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos