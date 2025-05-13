Pharmaceutical shares slip while Trump promises to reduce the prices of prescription drugs from 30 to 80% | Pharmaceutical industry





Donald Trump has promised to use his executive powers to reduce the price of prescription drugs in the United States in order to bring them more in accordance with other countries, triggering a sharp drop in the equity of drug manufacturers.

The American president said that he would sign an order on Monday which would reduce the prices of prescription drugs and pharmaceutical prices almost immediately from 30% to 80%.

Writing on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump said on Sunday that it was difficult to explain and very embarrassing why medication prices in the United States were higher compared to many other countries.

Pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, be carried by the suckers of America, alone, he wrote.

He said he would present the most favored national policy by which the United States was paying the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price in the world.

The comments sparked a sale in pharmaceutical actions on Monday, in the midst of concerns of concerns could be affected if companies have to reduce prices in the United States.

In London, the shares of Pharmaceutical Companies Astrazeneca and GSK fell at the start of negotiations by 5% and 3.2% respectively. The actions of Denmarks Novo Nordisk which make weight loss and anti-diabetic drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, dropped 7.5% in Copenhagen, while the Swiss group Roche Holdings dropped by 3.6%.

In South Korea, the actions of SK Biopharmaceuticals and Samsung Biologics fell 2.1% and 4.7% respectively. In Hong Kong, the manufacturer of cancer drugs, Beigene, dropped by almost 9% and innovative biologicals dropped by 5.7%.

In Japan, the pharmaceutical sector index fell by more than 4%, while Indian pharmaceutical shares have also dropped.

Alex Schriver, senior vice-president at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said: The prices of government prices in any form is bad for American patients. At a time when we are faced with growing competition from China, decision -makers should focus on setting the defects of the American system, not to import failed foreigners.

European drug manufacturers have urged the EU to allow higher medicine prices, warning that without stronger investment incentives, Europe would take the United States more.

The threats of American prices on pharmaceutical products have prompted a number of companies to announce manufacturing investments in the country, notably Switzerland Novartis and Roche, and American companies Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences. Trump alluded to a stay for businesses, saying that they would have a lot of time to move operations in the United States before facing samples.

Trump targeted high medication costs during his first administration, which was aimed at capping the prices of certain medications under Medicare. However, this decision was canceled before the Federal Court after a challenge to pharmaceutical companies.

The US government is already negotiating the prices of some of the most expensive drugs used in Medicare, a federal health insurance program, under the law on the reduction of inflation of Joe Bidens. Medicare covers 66 million Americans, mainly 65 years or over.

Trump did not specify on Sunday if his decree would apply to Medicare, Medicaid or other government health programs.

He suggested that industry lobbyists had failed in the White House despite the fact that large pharmaceutical companies and industry organizations had donated to its inauguration.

The contributions of the campaign can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the republican party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years, he said.

