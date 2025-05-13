



On May 12, 2025, the member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met the Peruvian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elmer Schialer Salcedo in Beijing. Wang Yi said that Peru is among the first in Latin America to participate in the Belt and Road initiative, and the first country in Latin America to sign a set of free trade agreements with China. China has been the largest trading partner and the Peru export market for 11 consecutive years. Last year, President Xi Jinping and President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra visited the country with the other, opening a new chapter in the history of China-Peru friendship. China appreciates the long-standing commitment of Peru to the principle of a single China and is fully confident from the prospects for the development of China-Peru relationships. China is ready to work with Peru to continue to support each other on respective basic interest issues, to deliver significant common understanding affected between the two heads of state, to take the complete strategic partnership of China-Peru to new heights and to provide more advantages to the population of the two countries. Wang Yi said that during the visit of President Xi Jinping in Peru last November, the two heads of state announced jointly the opening of the Port de Chacay, which has become a historic event to promote unity and cooperation between developing countries as well as to accelerate their development and revitalization. This has an important meaning that goes beyond bilateral scope. Today, the direct “direct shipping road from Chancay to Shanghai” has been fully opened in both directions, forming an increasing container transport network which covers several countries in Asia and Latin America. This will help Peru to strengthen its independent development capacity and play a more important role in the global development of Latin America. He fully proves that the deepening of practical cooperation between China and Peru serves the fundamental and long -term interests of Peru and his people. President Xi Jinping has proposed a new direction for cooperation in China-Peru with trade and investment as two motor forces, traditional and emerging industries are developing in parallel, and industrial and entirely integrated supply chains. China is ready to work with Peru to follow this direction, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all sectors, ensure the solid development and the operation of the port of Chancay, accelerate the approval of the protocol to improve the free trade agreement and accelerate negotiations on the signing of an agreement to avoid double taxation. Elmer Schialer Salcedo said that mutual respect, equality, mutual benefits and convergent interests have become the important characteristics and the solid foundations of the complete strategic partnership between Peru and China. Last year, the two heads of state succeeded in visiting the country and obtaining fruitful results, fully demonstrating the friendship between Peru and China. Peru remains firmly by the principle only one China and has always considered Taiwan as the territory of China. As one of the first countries in Latin America to participate in the Belt and Road initiative, Peru is looking forward to deepening global cooperation with China in fields such as politics, economics and trade, science and technology, and culture, and is willing to work together to ensure the success of the construction of the Chacay port industrial park, also promotes free trade cooperation between the two countries and On the signing of an agreement to avoid double tax. The two parties had an exchange of views on cooperation in China-Lac (Latin America and in the Caribbean) and will jointly promote the complete success of this ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202505/t20250513_11621812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos