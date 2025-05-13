Intimidation leads only to self-Isolation, Xi Jinping says that the day after the American-Chinoise price truce



The Chinese leader Xi Jinping says that intimidation and hegemonism will only turn back, in a veiled reference in the United States one day after a temporary truce was agreed in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

XI chose to deliver this message, which depicts China as a world leader and defender of free trade, at a summit of Latin American and Caribbean officials, including the presidents of Brazil, Colombia and Chile in Beijing on Tuesday. The region has become more and more captured in the middle of a fight for the influence between the United States and China for influence.

There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars. Intimidation or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation, said Xi, reiterating a warning that he made throughout the commercial confrontation with US President Donald Trump.

Large invisible changes in a century are accelerated, which have made unity and cooperation between the essential nations, he added.

XIS 'speech one day comes after the United States and China have announced that they would radically make the prices on goods from each other for an initial period of 90 days, in a surprise breakthrough which dismantled a punitive trade war and the world construction markets.

While the White House is greet The price stops as a victory for the United States and a demonstration of unrivaled expertise in the conclusion of transactions that benefit the American people, the Chinese commentators and the media managed by the State celebrate the agreement as a huge victory for China and a justification for the difficult stance in Beijing.

This shows that the countermeasures and resolved positions of the Chinese company were very effective, Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with the CCTV state diffuser, wrote On Microblog Weibo. Reprisal measures have clearly had a significant impact on the United States, which prompted its government to reduce prices at basic levels after talks.

While countries rushed to conclude agreements with Trump after its April 2 announcement of reciprocal prices, China has adopted a clearly different approach, standing and retaluating with prices on American products as well as a multitude of other offsets.

For more than a month, the prices of the second mandate on Chinese imports remained 145% narcotic, while the levies of reprisal from Chinaas on American products held at 125%, a tit-for-tray trade war which already inflicted economic pain on both sides.

The trade agreement concluded during the weekend indeed means that the United States will temporarily reduce its overall prices on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce its samples from American imports from 125% to 10%, according to the joint declaration.

Putting on 20% of fentanyl samples from China, imposed in February and March, will remain, the same is true for countermeasures against the United States for these prices. Under the agreement, China will suspect or also cancel its non-tariff countermeasures imposed in the United States since April 2.

In addition, the United States will reduce its minimis rate on small packages from China by 120% to 54% from May 14, while keeping the $ 100 option, according to a White House executive decree Posted on Monday.

Chinese state media have threw the reduction in prices as being in equal terms, stressing that the two parties suspend Reciprocal prices of 24% for 90 days and the withdrawal The additional 91% tariffs imposed each other during the climbing of rapid firing reprisals in April.

Under the terms of the agreement, prevails over the reciprocal rate on China is now 10%, the same rate as the samples from the United Kingdom, a close American ally, some Chinese users have noted on social networks.

This is a huge victory for Chinese commitment to the principles of equality and mutual respect, Hu Xijin, the former editor -in -chief of the Global Times managed by the State, wrote in a Weibo article.

He described the agreement to triumph over the rules of international trade and the legitimate world order, adding that he gives an example and is required to inspire other countries to defend their own rights.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the University of Beijing, said that China's difficult position was a question of principle in principle Conditions for maintaining multilateral and free trade principles of the World Trade Organization.

This is something on which China must remain firm. If even China cannot hold the line, does it not mean that the whole world must beg the United States for mercy? He said.

But China has also shown flexibility by coming to the bargaining table, Wang said, instead of insisting that the United States must remove all of its unilateral prices before any discussion. The agreement bought the time of both parties, he added.

Because the economic and commercial ties between China and the United States are so deeply linked, the two parties feel pain. The idea is therefore to relieve tension for the moment and push the problem on the road a little to gradually solve the complex and deeply rooted differences, he said. It is like going from original shock therapy to a progressive treatment approach.

Although the Trump administration boasts the temporary pricing truce with China as a victory, the trade war has influenced great damage to American credibility, including with its allies, Wang told China the opportunity to strengthen links with other countries.

Ready to reach hands



For weeks, China had firmly supported itself against American pressure and launched an offensive of diplomatic charm presenting itself as a supporter of world trade, rallying countries to repel what it calls us intimidation.

On Tuesday, XI continued this push despite the commercial break, promising to strengthen solidarity with Latin America and the Caribbean, a region that Trump sought to get closer to the orbit of Washingtons. Trade between China and the region exceeded $ 500 billion for the first time last year, said the Chinese chief.

XI was expressed at the opening of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum, a rally founded in 2014 to strengthen the influence of Chinas in Latin America and the Caribbean and challenge the traditional domination of the Americas in the region. Cesac represents the community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries are important members of the world South. Independence and autonomy are our glorious tradition. Development and revitalization are our inherent law. And equity and justice are our common pursuit, said Xi.

Faced with bubbling undercovers of the geopolitical confrontation and the block, and the vague in full tide of unilateralism and protectionism, China is ready to join our Latin American and Caribbean partners, he added.

The Chinese chief also promised to provide 66 billion yuan ($ 9.2 billion) in credit lines to Ceuc countries to support their development. Credit lines will be denominated in Yuan, a decision that is part of the greater efforts to popularize Chinese currency in the region.

Latin American countries are among the best business partners in Beijing. Last year, China was the main destination of soybeans, representing more than 73% of total soy exports.

This story has been updated with additional reports and context.