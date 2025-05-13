Politics
Okay with Rismon, Muslim Arbi: The false diploma of Jokowi was brought to the International Human Rights Court
|Director of TPUA Chang Movement and Vice-President of TPUA, Muslim Arbi, said he agreed with Doctor Rismon Sianipar about the Medico-Legal Test of the False Aessumed Diplomas Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo collage).
Bentengsumbar.com -Director of TPUA changes Movement and vice-president of TPUA, Muslim Arbi, said that he agreed with Doctor Rismoni Sianipar concerning the medico-legal test of the false diploma alleged for former Indonesian president Joko Widodo to examine the other party at the International Human Rights Court at the Huet Dutch Hague for Indenpende.
“I firmly agree with the idea of Doctor Rismonapar to provoke the case of the false diploma of Jokowi at the International Human Rights Court in the Hardle,” said Muslim Arbi.
“Why is it? The irregularity of the Rismon's doctorate towards the police institution which manages a certain number of cases-as a medical-legal expert-linked to a certain number of cases confirmed the ideas of the ancients of the original UGM-the guardian of the Balige Academy,” he added.
The Muslims said, the case mentioned by Rismon as Jessica Wongso, who challenged Tito Karnavian as chief of the national police at the time, even challenged the chief of the national police managed to arrest him, as well as the KM 50 affair in terms of very reasonable medico-legal tests so that the false case of diploma of Jokowi was tested at the Court of International Human Rights.
“In addition, some time ago, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands had published crimes of corruption and human rights violations by Jokowi,” said Muslims concerning the Liberation of the OCCRP which declared the corruption Joko Widodo which was then president of the Republic of Indonesia.
According to him, it is very appropriate that the case of the false diploma of Jokowi can also be tested before the International Human Rights Court, so that this problem is immediately clear.
According to Muslims, the public has doubted the honesty and objectivity of police labor so far linked to business around Jokowi and his family. Because the police are currently under the control of Jokowi and his family.
“Even if he changed the president, Prabowo did not immediately replace the chief of the national police. The police establishment was difficult to do justice to the community linked to the cases of Jokowi and his family,” said the Muslims.
At the end of his statement, Muslims assess the false Jokowi diploma affair, which, according to Dr. Rimmon, to bring to the International Court of Justice will open gaps and doors to the International Court of Justice to judge Jokowi's affairs published by the WOT.
