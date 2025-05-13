Starmer is just the last to be shaped by the immigration debate of the United Kingdom





Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:00 a.m.

|

Monday May 12, 2025 18:35 Immigration has shaped British policy in the past 20 years, often in a way that has surprised at the time but which appeared with hindsight to be perfectly logical. David Cameron's commitment in 2010 to reduce net migration to tens of thousands of people first put the conservative party on a collision course with Brexit, then the subsequent incarnation of Nigel Farage and Reform UK. Voters did not notice that immigration reached a summit of around 900,000 in 2023, largely on the Brexit poster watch, Boris Johnson. For work, the problem shaped the party in a different way; Yes, helping him go back to power after the British has ceased to trust everything that the conservatives have said, but also to reveal a tension at the heart of the left-wing approach or the governance center. As head of the opposition in the 2015 general elections, Ed Miliband knew that the problem was powerful, and his party therefore produced cups with the expression “immigration controls” printed on them. They did not steal the shelves and voters rejected the party. These same voters rightly estimated that Jeremy Corbyn was not the man who has confidence in taking control of our borders and they also rejected him. When Keir Starmer was looking for labor management, he told party members (now a middle class group and progressive) that “we must plead in favor of the advantages of migration”. He said “We welcome migrants, we don't make them scapegoats.” Having won the leadership and elections of last year, he changed his air. Yesterday, he said that record immigration levels observed in the United Kingdom in recent years were “a sordid chapter” in British politics that may transform the United Kingdom into “island of foreigners”. This language will put many colleagues from Starmer uncomfortable, but it is not accidental. Starmer is not wrong to slam the previous government for presiding over a chaotic system, and it is not wrong to want to do something. The fact that there is an obvious political price to win is not by harming and the PM rightly observed that the current immigration policy has so damaged the confidence that it risks “separating the country”. The enormous risk for Starmer is that if his reforms fail to bring the figures back to a more acceptable and manageable level, he will still have this confidence – and there will be only one winner of this. Learn more New powers to combat false immigration lawyers “impassable in practice”



